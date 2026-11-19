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Key Takeaways Counteroffers and raises can make your top performers price-sensitive, so identify the few roles that matter most and build long-term retention plans for them.

Tools like deferred compensation and supplemental executive retirement plans reward tenure without inflating payroll or giving away equity.

Like all business leaders, I have had some of my top performers tell me they were leaving. There is no way to sugarcoat the feeling. It’s like a kick in the belly — and in the wallet.

According to statistics reported by HR Morning, replacing an employee costs upwards of 200% of what they were making. And that is probably a conservative figure, given that losing a valuable team member can cause a ripple of lowered productivity and tabled projects as people scramble to pick up the ex-employee’s work.

Given these facts, I used to follow the standard pattern of attempting to keep talented team members by offering them higher compensation, bonuses or company equity. It was a tactic that almost always worked, but it didn’t create loyalty. Instead, it made those people price-sensitive, and they eventually found organizations willing to pay more, so they left anyway.

I am not suggesting that it is wrong to counteroffer someone’s resignation with money. However, it’s reactive and arbitrary. Unless you have put a cap on how high you are willing to go, your negotiations will begin to feel like a moving target that’s out of your control. Again, you may end up delaying someone’s departure, but you won’t keep them forever unless you put more proactive measures in place.

1. Pinpoint which roles bring the most profit to your business

Some positions in your company drive enterprise value and some don’t. McKinsey and Company suggested in an older article that these will probably make up about 5% of your workforce — and contribute 800% more than others across your organization.

Over the years, I’ve found that I could typically name fewer than 10 roles that would materially impact my business if they remained vacant for an extended period. My recommendation is to name those roles and then create retention plans for each of them.

What are some focused plan ideas? Deferred compensation structures allow team members to grow their money tax-free as long as they stay with your organization. That way, you won’t inflate your overall payroll and can concentrate your resources where they matter most. This type of long-term incentive can be tangibly meaningful because it’s tied to tenure and not merely performance. Since it’s only applicable to a small group of high-value employees, you aren’t raising your compensation across your organization, either.

2. Rethink giving away equity

I once considered using equity as a major retention lever. Why not? It felt right and seemed to be a no-brainer way to get people to stick around and contribute to our company’s growth. Yet when I mapped out the risks and rewards, I realized that giving away equity has massive long-term costs.

Here’s the issue: equity permanently dilutes your ability to use equity in other ways later. For example, you can’t bargain with equity with potential investors if a chunk of it has been given to your employees. Going the equity route also complicates your organizational governance, which can make your financial picture blurry.

Rather than offering equity to someone who wants to leave, explore non-equity alternatives. Treat equity as a last resort that you’ll only consider if you think it will bring out an employee’s long-term ownership behavior. And be open to talking about this with a professional who has helped other businesses design executive benefit and compensation structures that retain key people while protecting tax exposure and equity. Looking for a resource to get your feet wet? Colin Steinberg, a partner at Institutional Architects, frequently shares advice on executive planning and related topics.

There are many business-friendlier alternatives to simply handing an employee who’s about to leave more money or equity. As mentioned before, you might provide deferred compensation, a way to delay income that benefits both you and the team member.

You might also look into supplemental executive retirement plans. Chances are strong that you already offer retirement benefits. Could you offer additional ones directly tied to both tenure and performance? Supplemental executive retirement plans help C-suite employees see meaningful future value in putting down roots, which SmartAsset explains can help trim churn among your highest-paid performers.

When structured appropriately, these types of retention strategies avoid immediate financial strain on your balance sheet. They also allow you to turn retention tools into ways to improve your tax efficiency, reduce volatile compensation models and retain control over your equity.

I firmly believe that founders who lose their most valuable people (but are otherwise building solid, fair companies) don’t have a problem with their retention. They have a problem with the way they’ve structured their long-term compensation packages for their most impactful roles. If you want to get real leverage as an employer, you need to develop smarter systems that incentivize your key players without losing your ground.