Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Listen to this post

I’ve had a lot of impressive titles. But titles describe what you’ve already done. In today’s AI-driven market, decision-makers want proof of how you think, who will vouch for you and what you’ll do next.

Early in my career, I believed my credentials did the talking. I became a CPA with a global Big 6 firm and then worked my way into CFO and CEO roles. Later, I became a franchise business owner and learned more about grit, determination and humility than I had in the previous 20 years combined.

Each of those titles opened a door at one point. None of them, on their own, would get me hired today.

I see this play out every week. As a franchise consultant, I spend most of my time with directors, vice presidents and CXOs, many of them facing a restructuring. Their resumes are stacked. Yet the ones who land on their feet fastest, whether that means a new role, a board seat or a franchise award, rarely win on titles. They win on a different set of credentials, and some of those can be built in months, not decades.

Here are the four I’ve seen matter most.

1. A visible point of view

A title says you held a job. A point of view shows how you thought while you held it. When I was a CFO at a real estate developer, my work was buried in spreadsheets and board meetings. Nobody outside the building knew how I approached the cash crunch during the Great Recession or difficult acquisitions.

When I started my national consulting firm, I had no choice but to put my thinking in public. I began posting regularly on LinkedIn about franchise ownership, career transitions and the lessons learned as a franchisee. That consistency, more than any credential on my profile, is why strangers started calling. More than 20,000 people now follow me, and many executives tell me they read my posts long before reaching out to me.

Pick two or three topics where your experience gives you a unique viewpoint and write about them every week. You aren’t building an audience for its own sake. You’re creating a searchable record of your expertise.

2. A network that will vouch for you

Earlier in my career, my network was mostly people I’d worked with directly. That works until you’re in transition or need help outside your industry, which is exactly when most people need it. I learned this through three reorganizations. Three of the four companies I worked for over 26 years no longer exist. So I started nurturing my network long before I needed it.

Franchisors taught me this lesson from the other side of the table. When candidates apply to buy a franchise, the franchisor evaluates them just as carefully as the candidate evaluates the brand. The candidates who move through smoothly are the ones other people will vouch for — former colleagues, bankers and existing owners in the system.

This is where LinkedIn Premium has earned a spot in my toolkit. I use Sales Navigator to find and follow the executives I serve and to identify mutual connections who could make a warm introduction. I don’t use it to blast messages. I use it to find a valued connection who can vouch for me, and then I ask that person directly.

Think of 25 people who will take your call tomorrow. If fewer than half of them work outside your current company, start widening the circle now, while you don’t need favors. And never send a message that doesn’t offer the other person something of value.

3. Proof you can operate without staff

This credential surprises executives the most. As a CEO, I had people build the model, chase the receivables and fix the website. As a fitness franchise owner, I was the OEO — the Only Executive Officer — and I tell my candidates to expect the same.

Hiring managers and franchisors are asking a version of the same question: Will this person roll up their sleeves and do the work, not just direct it? You answer that with evidence. Maybe you’ve run a side project, advised a small business or built your own department or systems.

Today I run a national practice largely on my own. The tools I pay for earn their keep only because they let one person do the work a small team used to do.

Identify one hands-on accomplishment from the past two years that didn’t depend on a team and make it visible.

4. Evidence you’re still learning

The fastest way to look obsolete is to describe how things were done a decade ago. The old adage “if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it” doesn’t apply today. The executives I see winning today are adaptable. One of my candidates just bought a second franchise in a different industry because she has an insatiable appetite for learning.

After more than 30 years in business, I’m still learning. I’m working on a second edition of my book because some of my original advice needs updating. Admitting that isn’t a weakness. It tells people I’m paying attention.

Be ready to explain, in two sentences, something you’ve learned in the past six months and how you’ve applied it. I’m not dismissing traditional credentials. My CPA background is the reason candidates trust me to walk them through financing options. My years as a CFO and CEO gave me pattern recognition no course could teach.

But titles are only a starting point. They tell people what you’ve done. The four points above tell them what you’ll do next.

Start this week. Write one post that shares a real lesson from your career. Reach out to three people outside your company. Add something to your profile that you built, not just something you managed. Those small moves compound faster than you’d expect.

If you want a head start, LinkedIn’s Small Business Playbook offers practical ways to build your brand, grow your network and find customers. You can also explore LinkedIn’s tools for small businesses to find the ones that fit the way you work.