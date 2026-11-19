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Key Takeaways M&A can be a faster path to scale than organic growth because the acquired business is already built and producing revenue.

Cashless equity swaps let startups do deals regardless of whether they’re bankable or whether investors are writing checks.

Most startups are so focused on building stand-alone businesses through traditional sales and marketing that they overlook other ways to grow, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A). They simply have not been trained on the topic and don’t know that, for some businesses, it can be a faster, more effective way to scale.

This article will provide a high-level tutorial on what M&A is, why you should consider it, and how to negotiate deals that can get to the finish line, even if you are not large enough to be bankable.

What is M&A?

A merger is a combination of the shareholders of two businesses into one. A merger typically involves combining the management teams and operations into one. An acquisition is exactly what it sounds like: your business is acquiring a company (or being acquired by one), with the acquiring team retaining 100% control over all key decisions in the new company. The acquired company’s operations will be integrated into the new company, however the acquiring company sees fit, as the buying company will control all decisions post-transaction. So, you will need to decide which scenario will work best for your needs.

Why do M&A, as compared to stand-alone growth?

M&A has many advantages, the key ones being speed, economies of scale and removing competition. Since the acquired business is already up and running and, hopefully, producing cash flow, it offers a much faster path to growth. For example, if a restaurant chain was trying to grow from 1 to 2 locations, it would take them over a year to find a site and build it out. But through M&A, that second location is already built and is immediately generating revenues today.

Furthermore, when you combine two businesses, you can eliminate duplicative costs and achieve economies of scale. For example, you don’t need two executive teams, two insurance policies, two marketing agencies, two accounting firms, etc. By removing these duplicative costs, the combined business will end up with a more profitable bottom-line margin, where hopefully 1+1=3.

As for the competitive advantages, by buying a competitor in the market, that will increase your market share and have you competing against one less competitor (which may help your pricing). As an example, in my hometown of Cary, NC, one entrepreneur acquired and rolled up around 20 competing Mexican restaurants, with the goal of ensuring that no matter which Mexican restaurant you ate at, he was getting the sale, with nearly 100% market share.

That all said, things can go wrong with M&A. Be sure to read my prior article on the potential pitfalls with M&A, so you don’t get into any trouble here, and you go into this M&A direction “eyes wide open” to prepare for potential hurdles that may arise in the future.

How is this funded?

Depending on the size of the transaction, M&A can be funded either from the buyer’s cash account, or by raising additional capital from investors, or with no cash at all via an exchange of equity between the two businesses. Since most start-ups don’t generate much profit, it is unlikely they will be bankable. So, this last path of exchanging equity makes it possible for companies of any size to pursue M&A without any financing required at all.

The key thing about M&A is that it does not necessarily need to be dependent on economic or financial market conditions. Even if third-party investors have paused new investments during a down market, nothing prevents two businesses from merging in a cashless transaction at any time. So, if you can’t raise capital for your stand-alone restaurant chain growth, you can still be growing using M&A as the driver of that growth.

How is M&A valued?

For established businesses generating revenue and profits, it is pretty easy to value those companies using historical revenue or profit multiples from past transactions in your industry. For example, if most small restaurants are sold at 3x EBITDA, it is reasonable to assume your small restaurant can be valued at 3x EBITDA. A good business broker can advise you on what the normal multipliers will be for the size of your company’s revenues, profits, and growth rate.

If you don’t have revenues or profits to value, then you need to use another metric. Maybe that is cash invested in the business, or asset value, or the assets themselves. For example, if one real estate owner has 4 locations and another real estate owner has 2 locations, then perhaps those two businesses could be combined into one business where the 4-location business owned 67% and the 2-location business owned 33% of the new company.

A case study

Let’s say two self-storage businesses are exploring a merger. One does $6MM in revenue, $1MM in profit, and has 300,000 square feet of buildings (all mature, open for many years). The other has $2MM in revenue, $0 in profit today (but will end up at $1MM after they fully rent out their space) and also has 300,000 square feet of buildings (but they are brand new still ramping up clients and revenues).

How do you value this? On revenues, it would be 80/20. On profits, it would be 100/0, and on square footage it would be 50/50. If I were the buyer, I would start the ownership at 75/25, and if the smaller business successfully increases its client base per its plan, it can earn its way up to 50/50 through an earn-out. That seems to be the fairest for all parties; that should get both parties to the finish line.

Closing thoughts

I am a former investment banker on Wall Street, and M&A is incorporated into my DNA. It is something I am comfortable with, as I have bought and sold many companies over my entrepreneurial career. But if you are a first-timer here, I know it can be “scary.” But it doesn’t need to be. Surround yourself with smart M&A advisors who have “been there and done that,” both in terms of negotiating M&A and integrating companies post M&A, and everything should turn out just fine.

And hopefully your shareholders will thank you for materially accelerating your growth and helping them to expand their valuation multipliers as a bigger company. Good luck!