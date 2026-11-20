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Key Takeaways It’s good practice to share ideas that help people, whether or not they ever buy from you.

Treat LinkedIn as a place to learn from relationships, not a channel to sell through.



Every month, I sit down to share what I’ve learned about leadership, entrepreneurship and growing a business with the subscribers to my LinkedIn newsletter, The Povlitz Playbook. Some readers are franchise owners. Others are business leaders, industry peers or entrepreneurs I’ve never met. Most aren’t looking to buy anything from me, and that’s precisely the point.

I didn’t build that audience to create another sales funnel. I wanted a place to share ideas, recognize the accomplishments of people across our franchise network and connect with professionals who face many of the same challenges I do. What I’ve come to appreciate is that those relationships can create opportunities long before anyone has a reason to discuss doing business together.

Leading my business, Anago Cleaning Systems, a franchise network of over 1,800 small business owners, has reinforced that lesson. Growth requires more than finding the next client or prospective franchise owner. It requires building a reputation that gives people a reason to trust you before the first business conversation.

That thinking has shaped how I approach LinkedIn. My professional network has grown to more than 10,000 connections, but I don’t consider the number itself the achievement. The real value comes from the conversations, introductions and relationships that develop when people know what you stand for.

Here are four lessons I’ve learned about making professional relationships part of a long-term growth strategy.

1. Give people a reason to follow you without asking for anything

Too many entrepreneurs treat professional networking as another sales channel. Their content focuses on what they’re selling, why it’s better and how someone can purchase it.

Yet people generally don’t join professional communities hoping to receive more sales pitches. They’re looking for valuable information, new perspectives and connections that help them navigate their own challenges.

My monthly newsletter explores scaling businesses, executive leadership, organizational culture and franchising. Rather than making every edition about franchise opportunities, I focus on sharing lessons that business owners can apply regardless of their industry.

That approach gives people a reason to stay connected. Someone may never become a client or franchise owner, but a useful idea can lead to a conversation, an introduction or an opportunity neither person anticipated.

2. Let other people’s success strengthen your credibility

Some of the most meaningful stories we share through LinkedIn aren’t about corporate leadership. They’re about the independent franchise owners building businesses within our network.

Recognizing their milestones, highlighting their accomplishments and sharing moments from our seminars and events provides a perspective that corporate messaging alone cannot deliver.

Prospective business owners want to understand the people behind an organization. They want to see how individuals are growing, what support looks like and whether the culture aligns with their expectations.

For entrepreneurs, there’s a broader lesson here. Your customers, employees and business partners often provide the most compelling evidence of your company’s value. Giving them visibility creates a more credible picture of the business than repeatedly telling people how successful you are.

3. Recognize that business relationships rarely fit into one category

One thing I’ve noticed through building my LinkedIn network is how difficult it can be to predict where a professional relationship will lead. Someone might initially connect with me because of an article about leadership, begin following my newsletter and eventually develop an interest in our franchise network. Another connection might work in commercial property management and find value in the facility management trends we share.

That’s why I’ve never viewed LinkedIn as simply a sales tool. I use it to maintain relationships with people who have different interests, professional backgrounds and business goals. Those connections create opportunities for conversations that might not otherwise happen.

As our network has grown, I’ve also come to appreciate how closely sales, marketing and recruiting overlap. A prospective franchise owner, commercial client, or future employee may first encounter our organization through the same piece of content. What happens next depends on the relationship we build.

I recently explored LinkedIn Premium All-in-One with that in mind. Based on the criteria I set, it suggested professionals whose backgrounds aligned with leadership, entrepreneurship and franchise development. I reviewed their experience and looked for shared interests that could make a future conversation worthwhile. Rather than approaching those connections with an agenda, I wanted to understand where a professional relationship might naturally begin.

The exercise reinforced why bringing sales, marketing and hiring capabilities together makes sense for entrepreneurs. A connection that begins around a shared business interest may eventually lead to a customer relationship, a partnership or a conversation about joining the organization. Tools that support those overlapping responsibilities can make it easier to spot opportunities without treating every interaction as a transaction.

4. Build an audience you can learn from, not just sell to

Publishing content is only part of the equation. The conversations it creates can be just as valuable.

Sharing articles, discussing leadership challenges and highlighting developments across our franchise network help me stay connected with people whose experiences differ from my own.

That exchange matters. Entrepreneurs can become so focused on explaining their businesses that they overlook the opportunity to listen. A thoughtful comment, an unexpected question or a different perspective can reveal something worth exploring further.

Consistency is more important than volume. You don’t need to post constantly or turn every professional interaction into content. You need to contribute often enough, and with enough substance, that people understand what you stand for.

Growth begins before the opportunity appears

Leading a large franchise organization has taught me that growth rarely comes from a single strategy. It requires strong operations, capable people, effective marketing and relationships built on trust.

Professional networking is one part of that larger picture, but it’s an increasingly valuable one. Platforms such as LinkedIn give entrepreneurs opportunities to establish credibility and maintain relationships beyond their immediate markets. The challenge is resisting the temptation to measure success only through connections, impressions or immediate leads.

The relationships that eventually create meaningful opportunities often begin with something much simpler: an idea worth sharing, a conversation worth continuing or an accomplishment worth recognizing.

If you’re thinking about how to build those relationships more intentionally, LinkedIn’s new Small Business Playbook offers practical ways to grow your network, build credibility and find customers. You can also explore LinkedIn’s tools for small businesses to see what fits the way you work.

When people already understand your perspective and trust what you bring to the conversation, the next business opportunity doesn’t have to begin with an introduction. It can begin with an existing relationship.