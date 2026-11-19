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Key Takeaways Your everyday work, from solving problems to handling stressful moments, can become content that shows customers why they should trust you.

Build an audience before people need your services, so when they’re ready to buy, they already know and trust you.

For years, I thought I knew what separated my moving company from others. I’m a fourth-generation mover and have worked in this industry professionally since I was 18. My father always said moving was in my blood — hence our name, Can’t Quit Moving. I built my business on lessons passed down through my family: Work hard, treat people and their belongings with respect and do the job the right way. After hearing countless moving horror stories from customers, I knew we operated differently.

And I thought that was enough: doing honest work and making sure people had a good moving experience. I certainly didn’t see our everyday work as content, as something other people would want to know more about or as something that could help grow the company. That changed when someone from outside the industry spent a day with us.

During the pandemic, a good friend of mine who worked as a cameraman was out of work, so he joined our crew for a day. At the end of it, he climbed into the truck looking rattled. “That was a crazy day,” he told me. My response: “That was a Tuesday.”

Every day, we dealt with closing delays, low bridges, furniture that wouldn’t fit, last-minute additions and customers navigating one of the most stressful days of their lives. To me, that was second nature. To him, it was a story, and he told me we needed to film it.

That eventually became an unscripted docuseries about our company, but it also changed how I thought about growing a business. Until then, we had relied solely on word of mouth. What I hadn’t realized was that showing people what sets us apart from the competition could become a growth strategy.

Your everyday work may be your best content

When you spend every day doing the same thing, you lose sight of what makes it interesting. I didn’t think twice about the problems we encountered on a move, because solving them was my job. But to an outsider, the process was wild. Parking and loading our truck, for example, fascinated our cameraman. It made me realize that the work my team and I do takes real skill.

That’s something business owners in any industry can overlook. You don’t need a glamorous product or a business built for social media to have a story worth telling. A contractor solving a job site issue, a restaurant prepping for a Saturday night or a bookseller opening their store all have something customers rarely get to see.

Simply put, your best content could already be happening. You just have to recognize and document it.

Don’t tell people to trust you. Let them see why they should.

When we started filming, I had to unlearn some of my business owner instincts. After our second day, my wife paused a piece of footage and asked what I had been thinking in that moment. The truth was, I had been thinking plenty. I just wasn’t saying it.

I was trained to stay calm even when things went off the rails. My wife told me to talk to the camera like I was talking to my best friend. I had to rewire my thinking: Explain the problem. Share what you’re thinking. Admit when you’re frustrated. Just be real.

That taught me the difference between advertising and real storytelling. Business owners spend a lot of time telling customers who they are: We’re trustworthy. We care. We go above and beyond. And so on.

Documenting our work allowed us to show those things instead. Our motto is “We take the stress out of your move,” and now people could see that firsthand: how our crew wraps belongings to protect them from torrential rain, how we responded when a move didn’t go as planned because of an insurance headache and how we treated customers even when we were close to pulling our hair out under high-pressure deadlines. The messy moments showed more about the company than the camera-ready ones.

Other entrepreneurs can learn from this. What do you claim about your business that you could demonstrate instead?

Build the audience before you need the customer

After we finished filming the show, a former customer who worked in the film industry encouraged us to start sharing our story on social media. Creating content consistently has sometimes felt like starting another business, but it also changed how I think about marketing. Traditional advertising usually tries to reach someone around the time they’re ready to buy. Telling a story and building an audience can create a relationship long before that.

That’s especially important in a business like moving. People don’t need movers every month. Someone might discover one of our videos today and not move for another year. But if they keep following the company and seeing our crew at work, we don’t have to introduce ourselves when they’re finally ready for a quote. The audience comes first. The customer can come later.

And we’re starting to see that play out. When we ask new customers how they found us, more and more of them mention our videos. One man contacted us about moving his lemon trees because he’d seen us move palm trees on Instagram. During another move, a customer’s 6-year-old recognized us from our YouTube Shorts. To me, that was proof: People weren’t just remembering our moving company. They were remembering us. They felt like they’d gotten to know the people behind the business, and more importantly, they already trusted us.

Think like a media company, not an advertiser

Don’t get me wrong: You don’t need to create a docuseries to apply this strategy. I’d start with three questions:

What does an outsider find interesting about my industry? Ask a friend. Sometimes we’re too close to our work to notice what might interest others.

Ask a friend. Sometimes we’re too close to our work to notice what might interest others. What am I telling potential customers that I could show them instead? Give the proof up front. Don’t just make the claims.

Give the proof up front. Don’t just make the claims. What can I give people when they’re not ready to buy? Create something worth following, even when there’s no immediate transaction attached to it. That might be something educational or something relatable.

The goal isn’t to capture someone’s attention for the sole purpose of selling something. That’s empty, and it doesn’t build trust. The point is to give viewers, your potential customers, a reason to keep paying attention.

Your competitors can offer similar services. They can lower their prices and make the same claims about why they’re better. What they can’t replicate is your people, your experiences, your perspective and how you do your work.