Mark Cuban Reveals the No. 1 Way to Start a Business That Makes You a Billionaire

Investors aren't always the surest path to success.

learn more about Amanda Breen

By Amanda Breen

Christopher Willard | Getty Images

For many entrepreneurs, raising significant funds from investors sounds like a dream come true.

But Shark Tank judge and billionaire businessman Mark Cuban says outside capital isn't the panacea new founders think it is. In fact, he suggested a completely different approach on a SXSW panel last month, CNBC reported: Launch "with as little money as possible."

Related: What Mark Cuban Learned From His 6 Biggest Failures | Entrepreneur

Although Cuban has offered nearly $20 million in 85 deals across 111 episodes of Shark Tank, per fan-run website Sharkalytics, he cautions against jumping straight to fundraising.

"People get this mindset that, 'OK, I'm starting a business. Now, I've got to go raise money,'" Cuban explained, adding: "Just remember raising money, whether it's from me, on Shark Tank [or] anywhere, that's an obligation. There's somebody who wants that money back."

Cuban sold his first business, computer systems company MicroSolutions, to CompuServe for $6 million in 1990, and four years later, invested in, then purchased, the small startup that became Broadcast.com — and sold to Yahoo! for $5.7 billion in 1999, per CNBC.

Related: How Mark Cuban 'Gets Shit Done' and Stays Productive | Entrepreneur

Today, Cuban boasts a net worth of $6.47 billion, per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

"If you look at people with a B next to their name, it's because they own all that equity in their company," Cuban said.
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Related Topics

Investors Mark Cuban Shark Tank Starting a Business News and Trends

Editor's Pick

The Co-Founder of a Fashion Retailer With a Nearly 100% Retention Rate Reveals the Secret to Happy Employees
Everything You Need to Know About Filing Your Taxes in 2023
These 6 Leadership Skills Are Undervalued — But They Shouldn't Be, According to Employees
Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.
You Know Your Love Language, But What About Your Money Language?
A U.S. Company With Thousands of Employees Just Adopted a 4-Day Workweek — Here's the Innovative Blueprint Up for Grabs

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

AI and ChatGPT Are the Future of Business Growth — But They Still Have Limitations

You can't go online without hearing about ChatGPT and artificial intelligence these days, especially in business circles. But how can you actually use them to drive growth for your company, and what can you do when you inevitably face challenges?

By Mark W Lamplugh Jr

Growing a Business

This Co-Founder Was Kicked Out of Retailers for Pitching a 'Taboo' Beauty Product. Now, Her Multi-Million-Dollar Company Sells It for More Than $20 an Ounce.

Childhood friends and Harvard grads Laura Schubert and Lillian Tung launched Fur to address the problem no one was talking about.

By Amanda Breen

Franchise

7 Tips for Aspiring Franchisees from Some of the World's Most Successful Franchisors

"If you partner with a trusted brand, there's no limit to how far you can go."

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman

Business Solutions

3 Reasons Online Marketplaces Benefit Entrepreneurs — and Should Be Protected

No matter what products you sell or which customer segments you court, online marketplaces can and should be an important part of your growth strategy. They're important to entrepreneurs as individuals and our economy as a whole.

By Krystal Popov

Growing a Business

The Best Way to Run a Business Meeting

All too often, meetings run longer than they should and fail to keep attendees engaged. Here's how to run a meeting the right way.

By Jacqueline Whitmore

Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas To Start Right Now

To start one of these home-based businesses, you don't need a lot of funding -- just energy, passion and the drive to succeed.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.