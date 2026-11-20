A highly contagious strain of “GTA flu” is spreading through U.S. workplaces. Symptoms include sudden PTO requests, controller cramps and an urge to visit Vice City. The outbreak began yesterday, when Grand Theft Auto VI launched after a 13-year wait, according to Newsweek.

BambooHR, analyzing data on 3.4 million U.S. workers, saw a 13% spike in pre-approved time-off requests for November 19. Global payroll company Remote reported 32% more time off booked than the same day last year, calling it the biggest non-holiday leave spike of 2026, according to . Gen Z was the hardest-hit group, booking the day at nearly twice last year’s rate.

Some employers have given up fighting it. Logitech gifted its 7,000 employees a paid gaming day, and CEO Hanneke Faber plans to play GTA VI on launch day. At Fort Stewart in Georgia, at least 43 soldiers reenlisted in exchange for a four-day pass timed to the launch.

Economists disagree on the damage. One widely circulated estimate puts the productivity loss at $1 billion. Victor Matheson, an economist at the College of the Holy Cross, tells Newsweek he takes “no issue” with that figure in the short run. But over time, he says, planned absences mean “zero productivity loss,” since workers are swapping one day off for another.