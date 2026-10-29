This Company Will Pay You $112 an Hour to Play GTA 6 and Give Your ‘Honest Verdict’

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Virgin Media is calling it a “dream job,” and for some GTA fans, that might be an accurate assessment. The Irish broadband provider will pay one lucky gamer €100 (about $112) an hour to play Grand Theft Auto VI, the most hyped video game in years.

The gig calls for eight hours of gameplay, which the winner can split across the week however they like. That works out to roughly $900 for a week of doing what most fans planned to do anyway. The hire also gets a free copy of the game.

The job requirements are as follows:

Play GTA 6 for eight hours

Share an honest review of the game with Virgin Media

Be 18 or over

One recommendation from a hiring manager: “Have a bit of fun with your application and you could be getting paid to do what you were going to do anyway. Passion beats polish every time.”

GTA 6 hits PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 19, according to TechRadar, more than 13 years after GTA V. The first trailer has topped 300 million YouTube views, according to Virgin Media. Gamers can apply on Virgin Media’s website.