A GTA Hacker Gets Thrown in Psychiatric Hosptial for $5 Million Grand Theft Arion Kurtaj, an 18-year-old member of the cybercrime group Lapsus$, received an indefinite hospital order for leaking clips.

By Jonathan Small

Key Takeaways

  • Arion Kurtaj is sentenced to an indefinite hospital stay for cyber attacks.
  • Kurtaj, who suffers from autism, poses a significant public risk, said the court.
  • The complex hacks by Lapsus$ highlight the emerging threat of cybercrime conducted by tech-savvy teenagers.

Arion Kurtaj's joyride as a Grand Theft Auto (GTA) criminal appears to have crashed and burned.

The 18-year-old hacker from Oxfordshire, UK, played a crucial role in the Lapsus$ group — an international cybercrime syndicate that inflicted nearly $10 million in damages to several high-profile tech companies, including Uber, Nvidia, and Rockstar Games (the company that makes GTA), according to the BBC.

Kurtaj's most infamous crime was breaching Rockstar while in police custody and releasing 90 clips of unreleased Grand Theft Auto 6 footage.

Despite being on bail for hacking Nvidia and having his laptop confiscated, Kurtaj still managed to break into Rockstar's servers from a Travelodge motel, using an Amazon Firestick, the hotel TV, and a mobile phone.

He then broke into the company's internal Slack with a warning, "If Rockstar does not contact me on Telegram within 24 hours, I will start releasing the source code."

Related: Cyber Attacks Are On the Rise — Here's How Your Business Can Continuously Prepare for Threats

Autism cited

Kurtaj has severe autism and was reportedly quite violent in custody, injuring people and damaging property. The severity of his disorder led to the court's decision to confine him to a secure medical facility indefinitely.

According to a mental health assessment, he "continued to express the intent to return to cyber-crime as soon as possible. He is highly motivated."

In contrast, a 17-year-old Lapsus$ member, whose identity remains protected, was issued an 18-month Youth Rehabilitation Order. Both youths stand as the first convicted members of the Lapsus$ gang. Other suspects remain at large.

Kurtaj's defense team argued that the success of the recently released GTA 6 trailer, with over 128 million views in just four days, signaled minimal harm to Rockstar Games.

But Judge Patricia Lees said extensive damage was done to the actual victims of the group's numerous cyber attacks. In addition to Rockstar Games having to pay Lapsus$ $5 million to recover its data, other hacks by Lapsus$ involved threatening communications sent to thousands of cell phone customers and stealing money from cryptocurrency wallets.

"This case serves as an example of the dangers that young people can be drawn towards whilst online and the serious consequences it can have for someone's broader future," said Detective Chief Superintendent Amanda Horsburgh from the City of London Police.

Related: Comcast Xfinity Hackers Stole Personal Information From More Than 35 Million Customers, the Company Says
Jonathan Small

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur

Jonathan Small is editor-in-chief of Green Entrepreneur, a vertical from Entrepreneur Media focused on the intersection of sustainability and business. He is also an award-winning journalist, producer, and podcast host of the upcoming True Crime series, Dirty Money, and Write About Now podcasts. Jonathan is the founder of Strike Fire Productions, a premium podcast production company. He had held editing positions at Glamour, Stuff, Fitness, and Twist Magazines. His stories have appeared in The New York Times, TV Guide, Cosmo, Details, and Good Housekeeping. Previously, Jonathan served as VP of Content for the GSN (the Game Show Network), where he produced original digital video series.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Cybercrime Cyber Attacks News and Trends Crime Grand Theft Auto UK

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Succession' Props Are Up for Auction, Including Designer Clothing, Office Decor, Artwork, and ID Cards

You can even buy the "ludicrously capacious" Burberry bag.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

An Instagram Famous Bridge in Los Angeles Has Gone Dark — Due to Copper Thieves

The 6th Street Bridge is a $588 million project known as the "Ribbon of Light."

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

Yes, You Can Still Get Organic Media Coverage — and Here's Why You Should

Some may tell you it's now only a pay-to-play world, but that's not true in the slightest.

By Kelsey Kloss
Business News

'Free Returns' Policies Are Coming to an End — Replaced By This Other Approach That Could Divide Consumers

Major retailers are getting creative to mitigate profit losses.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Authorities Didn't Find the Remains of a Missing Man for Over 10 Years — But a YouTuber Just Solved the Mystery

Human remains were found in connection to the disappearance of Donald Erwin, who went missing in 2013.

By Amanda Breen
Branding

How to Promote Your Book Through Podcast Interviews and Guest Posts

Podcast interviews and guest blog posts offer effective book promotion opportunities by allowing authors to connect with niche, invested audiences.

By Vikrant Shaurya