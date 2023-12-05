The trailer was supposed to drop on Tuesday.

The official Grand Theft Auto VI trailer arrived earlier than expected after it was leaked on X.

Rockstar Games, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, was set to drop the trailer for the sixth installment of the highly anticipated game at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 5. However, it was leaked on X nearly 15 hours ahead of schedule by the account @Gta6trailerleak, which has since been suspended.

Following the leak, Rockstar Games responded on X around 6 p.m. on Monday that the official trailer is now available on YouTube due to the leak.

Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube: https://t.co/T0QOBDHwBe — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 4, 2023

The trailer has since garnered over 78 million views.

Shares of Take-Two dropped by 2% on Tuesday, per CNBC.

According to the trailer, the new game is expected to be available in 2025. A company press release states it will be available on Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X and Series S consoles.

Grand Theft Auto launched in 1997, per AP News, and has since become a gaming and cultural phenomenon. The video game's last issue was Grand Theft Auto V in 2013. It sold 190 million copies – making it the second-best-selling video game in history, per CNBC.