The Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer Was Leaked on X – So Rockstar Games Published the Official Trailer Ahead of Schedule The trailer was supposed to drop on Tuesday.
The official Grand Theft Auto VI trailer arrived earlier than expected after it was leaked on X.
Rockstar Games, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, was set to drop the trailer for the sixth installment of the highly anticipated game at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 5. However, it was leaked on X nearly 15 hours ahead of schedule by the account @Gta6trailerleak, which has since been suspended.
Following the leak, Rockstar Games responded on X around 6 p.m. on Monday that the official trailer is now available on YouTube due to the leak.
RELATED: New 'Grand Theft Auto' Game Exposed by Hacker, Could Be Linked to Attack on Popular Rideshare Company
Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube: https://t.co/T0QOBDHwBe— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 4, 2023
The trailer has since garnered over 78 million views.
Shares of Take-Two dropped by 2% on Tuesday, per CNBC.
According to the trailer, the new game is expected to be available in 2025. A company press release states it will be available on Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X and Series S consoles.
Grand Theft Auto launched in 1997, per AP News, and has since become a gaming and cultural phenomenon. The video game's last issue was Grand Theft Auto V in 2013. It sold 190 million copies – making it the second-best-selling video game in history, per CNBC.