Looks like the latest iteration of Grand Theft Auto has attracted a thief of its own.

On Monday, Rockstar Games confirmed that hackers had published unreleased footage from the upcoming version of its buzzy Grand Theft Auto franchise, per CNN Business, and the incident could be part of a coordinated effort that impacted Uber last week.

The action-adventure series, originally launched in 1997, has been popular — and controversial — for decades. Screenshots and game-play videos of the next installment were first leaked on the gaming community website GTAForums.com.

Rockstar Games addressed the breach on Twitter, saying, "We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto."

The gaming company doesn't expect any impact on its live game services or any long-term impact on its other projects in development.

A release date for the next Grand Theft Auto game has yet to be announced.

Just last week, ride-share company Uber experienced its own breach. In a blog post on Monday, Uber said that its hacker was likely affiliated with the group Lapsus$.

"There are also reports over the weekend that this same actor breached video game maker Rockstar Games," Uber's statement revealed. "We are in close coordination with the FBI and U.S. Department of Justice on this matter and will continue to support their efforts."