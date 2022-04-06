You'll Soon Be Able to Order Flights Through the Uber App The company is pilot testing new integrations in its U.K. market.

By Emily Rella

entrepreneur daily

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's … all soon to be available on your Uber app!

The rideshare company announced on Wednesday its plans to become a "super app," expanding beyond allowing users to hail cars and trucks to allowing users to book trains, planes and buses in its U.K. market by the end of the year in a pilot (pun intended) trial.

If all goes well, the company plans to expand the service to other markets.

The vehicles will not be owned directly by Uber, but instead the app will provide third-party vendors and rental services that will be integrated into the Uber app, the specific third-party partners to be announced in the coming months.

Related: Lyft Follows Uber as Both Announce New Surcharges, Fees

"You have been able to book rides, bikes, boat services and scooters on the Uber app for a number of years, so adding trains and coaches is a natural progression," Uber U.K. general manager, Jamie Heywood, said in a statement per CNBC. "Later this year we plan to incorporate flights, and in the future hotels, by integrating leading partners into the Uber app to create a seamless door-to-door travel experience."

Uber had pilot tested helicopter charters in the U.S. market in 2019, offering chauffeur rides via the app to a helipad that would take customers from Manhattan to JFK airport during select hours on Monday through Friday.

The company also announced this week that riders in New York City would be able to book yellow cabs directly through the Uber app, offering cab rates that are directly comparable to what a rider would pay for a typical UberX ride.

Uber, which had its operating license in London removed twice (in 2017 and 2019), recently regained a 30-month license from the European city after it was deemed that the service passed all regulatory and safety standards.

"Through our collective technology, resources and experience, we can help public transportation agencies build out their current and long-term software infrastructure for mobility management based on their changing community needs," Uber said in a paper published by the company in 2021. "We are at a crossroads today where public transportation desperately needs innovative new ideas, technologies, cost structures and supply modes to make the mobility system more financially sustainable and better for all."

Uber was down over 6% in a 24-hour period as of early Wednesday afternoon.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends Uber

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

She Bought 9 Properties and Became an Airbnb Super Host. Here's How She Scaled Her Side Hustle While Keeping Her Full-Time Job.

Q&A with an Airbnb Super Host who shares her best secrets to help you scale.

By Jason R. Rich
Thought Leaders

These Age-Old Monk Practices Can Help You Lead a More Focused, Productive and Creative Life

Buddhist and Benedictine monks have some ancient habits that every hard-working entrepreneur should know.

By Aytekin Tank
Business News

'These People Didn't Do Anything Wrong,' But Their Standard of Living Might Plummet in Retirement — Here's Why

Most American workers feel behind where they think they should be on their retirement savings.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

'I Want a Free Month': Thousands of Customers Furious at AT&T After Widespread Outages

The carrier has not yet disclosed the root cause of the issue.

By Emily Rella
Side Hustle

He Started a Side Hustle in His Parents' Basement and Won Big on Richard Branson's TV Show. The Business Saw Over $650 Million in Annual Revenue Last Year.

Shawn Nelson, founder and CEO of furniture manufacturer Lovesac, thought it would be "funny to make a giant beanbag chair."

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Want to Start a Billion-Dollar Business? Look to These Two Industries, Which Have the Most Unicorn Growth

During a tough fundraising year overall last year, the value of cybersecurity and AI unicorns saw double-digit growth.

By Sherin Shibu