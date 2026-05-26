This Global Survey Reveals a Brutal Truth About AI in Customer Service. Here’s What Every Leader Needs to Hear.

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Key Takeaways Customers still strongly prefer humans in customer service. In today’s AI-driven world, human connection remains a major driver of trust, loyalty and long-term growth.

Human support is a competitive advantage. When price and product are similar, most customers say they would choose the business with a human receptionist.

The winning strategy is simple: Use AI behind the scenes and put humans front and center.

In the rush to automate customer service, many companies are accidentally automating churn. For years, businesses have been told the future of customer service is automated, AI-driven and fully self-serve.

But when you ask the people at the heart of every business (the customers), what they actually want, the answer is surprisingly consistent: When the stakes are high, people still want to speak to real people.

“Communication is merely an exchange of information, but connection is an exchange of our humanity.” — Sean Stephenson

To better understand people’s attitudes toward AI in daily life and customer service, we commissioned a global survey of 6,000 participants with market-leading research company OnePoll. The findings were clear: AI may be evolving rapidly, but human connection remains a major driver of trust, loyalty and long-term growth.

And for brands racing toward an “AI-first” approach to customer service, that gap between innovation and expectation is where revenue is quietly being lost.

Customers are hanging up on AI before the conversation starts

Many organizations are moving toward AI-first customer service, but customer sentiment is pushing in the opposite direction.

Most of us have experienced it: You call a business, hoping to get a quick answer, only to hit a frustrating dead-end — a rigid automated system that can’t interpret nuance, can’t understand what you’re actually trying to do and won’t connect you to a person.

The problem isn’t AI itself; it’s when AI becomes the first and only point of contact, replacing humans entirely and frustrating customers who just want to be heard.

Our research found that 31% of customers say they would hang up immediately if connected to an AI agent. That’s nearly a third of your inbound opportunities gone before the conversation even starts.

And it’s not as if the remaining 69% are comfortable moving forward. In fact, 38% percent said “it depends,” which signals hesitation, not confidence. Only 31% percent said they would continue the call.

This isn’t just a matter of preference. It’s funnel leakage, revenue loss and reputation risk.

When your front line is the first impression a customer has, and they abandon the interaction because it’s AI-powered, the cost is immediate and often invisible until it’s too late.

Human support is now a tie-breaker

In business, reputation is everything. Customer experience doesn’t just impact retention; it impacts growth through word-of-mouth and reviews.

Customer experience research has long shown that dissatisfied customers tell far more people about their experience than satisfied customers do. And in today’s world, reviews influence nearly every buying decision.

That’s why we wanted to understand something specific: When customers compare similar businesses, does AI vs. human service affect which company they choose?

The answer was clear. 79% of consumers said they would choose the business with a human receptionist when comparing three companies with similar reviews.

That means when everything else is equal (price, reputation and offering), the presence of a human becomes a competitive advantage.

This shouldn’t surprise us. Humans are social by nature. We rely on trust and connection to feel safe, understood and confident in our decisions. And when a customer is calling a business, they’re often doing it because something matters: They have a question, a problem or an urgent need.

That’s not the moment people want to be connected to a bot.

Customer trust and brand reputation are at stake

As AI becomes more prominent in customer service, the question isn’t just whether it’s efficient; it’s whether it’s trusted.

According to our survey, 57% of consumers say their trust in a business would decrease if it relied mainly on AI for customer service.

That number matters because trust is fragile and it drives growth. When customers feel dismissed, misunderstood or stuck in an automated loop, the experience doesn’t just end with frustration. It often ends with churn.

And once a customer loses trust, they don’t always complain. They simply move on to the next option — the business where a human answers, the business that feels accountable and the business that feels real.

Transparency is no longer optional. If AI is playing a role in your customer experience, customers want to know where it starts and where a human can step in.

Customers aren’t asking for more automation; they’re asking for humans

One of the most telling findings in our research was this:

82% of customers say they have asked to speak to a real person rather than an AI or chatbot. And of those, 68% said they’ve asked multiple times.

That means the majority of your customers are already battling your systems to reach the support they actually want.

And that frustration doesn’t just impact resolution time; it impacts how your brand is perceived.

A customer-centric company makes it easy to reach a human when it matters. A cost-centric company forces customers through automation, hoping they’ll give up or accept less.

Customers notice the difference.

As one AnswerConnect client put it:

“Customers love being able to talk to a live person, even if it’s just to leave a message. In today’s world, that personal touch can make all the difference in landing a job or having the customer go elsewhere.” — Bin There Dump That, Fort Wayne

Should your business adopt AI for customer service?

Yes, but not as your first line of defense.

The brands that grow won’t be the ones that automate the most; they’ll be the ones that earn the most trust.

AI can absolutely make customer service faster and more efficient, but customers are signalling where they draw the line: They want technology that supports humans, not systems that replace them.

The winning strategy is simple: Use AI behind the scenes and put humans front and center.

The brands that balance technology with genuine human support will earn trust, build loyalty and stand out in a marketplace increasingly fatigued by automation.