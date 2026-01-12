Key Takeaways 51% of U.S. small businesses have now adopted AI for customer service, but 83% would still prefer speaking to a real person rather than an AI.

Businesses risk losing trust, sales and customer loyalty when they rely primarily on AI for customer service.

When customers contact a business, they want empathy, warmth, understanding and genuine connection — things AI struggles to provide. AI should empower your people, not replace them.

Across industries, from healthcare to real estate, and law to local services, businesses are racing to adopt AI because the pressure to do so is real — fear of being left behind is a serious motivator. Artificial intelligence promises efficiency, increased productivity and cost savings. It can analyze data faster than any human, streamline workflows and optimize processes that once took hours.

And it’s working: 51% of U.S. small businesses have now adopted AI for customer service, chasing the dream of instant replies, lower overheads and “smarter” interactions.

But here’s the uncomfortable truth: Customers aren’t chasing the same dream.

People still want to talk to people. And that’s a non-negotiable.

AI is rising — but trust is falling

According to a recent AnswerConnect and OnePoll survey of 6,000 adults, 83% would still prefer speaking to a real person rather than an AI when contacting a business. That preference climbs even higher in industries where trust matters most — healthcare (89%), law (87%) and local services (85%) like plumbers, electricians, gardeners, etc.

In other words, the very places where empathy is essential are the places people least want to hear a bot.

The same study revealed that a third of people would hang up if they realized they were talking to AI. Every one of those hang-ups represents a lost opportunity — a sale that doesn’t close, a booking that doesn’t happen or a loyal customer who quietly moves on.

And it’s not just a matter of preference, it’s a matter of trust.

53% say they would trust a business less if it relied primarily on AI for customer service.

86% believe businesses should clearly disclose when they’re using AI instead of a person.

89% believe that human oversight is essential to ensure fairness, accuracy and ethical use of AI.

The loss of empathy in the chase for efficiency

AI is incredible at processing, but empathy isn’t a process; it’s a connection. Yet too many businesses confuse efficiency with a good customer experience.

When customers call, they’re looking for a fast response, yes. But they’re also looking to be heard. They want warmth, understanding and genuine connection.

They don’t want a perfect script. They want a real person who understands urgency, frustration or confusion.

The data backs that up:

70% say human agents show more empathy and care than AI.

65% believe customer service would be worse if AI replaced humans.

69% would be more loyal to a company that employs people, not machines, for their service interactions.

Customers don’t just buy products. They buy trust. And trust doesn’t scale through automation — it’s built one genuine conversation at a time.

The empathy gap: AI can’t close it

AI agents can answer questions. But humans answer needs.

When your customer’s heating breaks at midnight, or they’re facing a legal issue, or they’re worried about their health — no one wants to explain their problem to a machine that can’t feel or care about what’s at stake.

AI systems struggle with nuance, emotion and context. They misunderstand tone, miss subtle cues and lack the emotional intelligence that makes customers feel understood.

It’s no surprise then that 51% of people say AI tools fail to understand their needs, and 48% say their issues remain unresolved after dealing with an AI agent.

That frustration has a cost. Every unresolved issue erodes satisfaction, every robotic response weakens loyalty, and every time AI lacks empathy, it chips away at your brand’s credibility.

Humans build trust. AI should support it, not replace it.

AI is an extraordinary tool, but it’s not the solution to every problem. Used wisely, it can empower people, not replace them.

It can assist your team by surfacing insights, automating low-value tasks or streamlining workflows. But when it comes to connection — the heartbeat of business — it’s the human voice that wins every time. Your people are your biggest advantage.

In an age where technology is everywhere, empathy has become the ultimate differentiator.

The future isn’t AI or human. It’s AI + human.

Businesses that thrive in the next decade will be the ones that know where to draw the line. They’ll use AI to empower their people, as a tool to support them, not to silence them.

They’ll automate processes, but never relationships. Because business is still personal. When a customer calls, it’s not just a transaction — it’s a test of trust.

And trust still begins with a voice.