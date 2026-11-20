Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Listen to this post

Key Takeaways Small, simple habits built into your everyday routine can help more with business growth than big strategic moves.

Building several new habits at once can work when they cover different areas of life and work. Choose the ones that fit, give them a few months, and watch what changes.

When people talk about growing a business, they usually focus on the big moves: landing a major client, launching a new service or hiring the right team. But when I look back at my own journey, some of the things that helped me most were much smaller and easier to overlook.

Ralph Waldo Emerson once wrote, “The first wealth is health.” I didn’t fully appreciate that until I saw how much my energy, focus and decisions depended on how well I took care of myself. That’s why I’m starting with the health habits that changed how I work, before moving on to the habits tied directly to running my business.

None of these were clever strategies or big investments. They were simple habits I built into my everyday routine. On their own, each one seemed minor. Over time, together, they made a real difference. Here are the little habits that I personally believe helped my business the most.

1. I made walking a daily habit

One of the simplest habits that made a surprisingly big difference in my business was walking every day. When I first started spending long hours behind my laptop, I could easily go through an entire day barely moving. Eventually, I realized that waiting for free time to exercise wasn’t working, so I decided to make walking part of my daily routine.

The more I thought about it, the more I noticed how many people around me had the same problem. Founders, freelancers, marketers: Most of us spend our days at a desk and tell ourselves we’ll be more active once work slows down. But that moment rarely comes, and the effects build up quietly. According to Okdermo, about 41.9% of American adults are affected by obesity. There are many reasons behind that number, but a lack of daily movement is one of them, and it’s something I could actually control. I didn’t want my work to slowly become the reason my health got worse. Walking was the easiest way I found to change that, and I didn’t have to rebuild my whole schedule to do it.

And it turns out that you don’t need an extreme daily step count to see meaningful health benefits. According to Solace, walking 7,000 steps a day was associated with a 47% lower risk of death from any cause compared with walking 2,000 steps. Personally, I aim for around 15,000 steps a day, not because I believe it’s some magic number, but because I’ve noticed that I feel better, sleep more soundly and think more clearly when I reach it. Everyone should find a daily step count that works for their own body and lifestyle rather than blindly following someone else’s target.

Over time, my walks have also become some of the most productive parts of my day. I listen to podcasts, think through ideas and sometimes even take calls and meetings while I walk. I record voice memos and jot down notes whenever something useful comes to mind. Walking and talking at the same time helps me let go of stress, but more importantly, it clears my head. Some of my best business decisions were made not at my desk, but halfway through a walk.

Business impact: Walking helps me clear my mind, solve problems faster and make better business decisions.

2. Working with a personal trainer to stay accountable

Walking was a great start, but I knew I needed more than daily steps to stay in good shape. The problem was that I used to skip workouts whenever work got busy. There was always another deadline or client who needed my attention. That’s why I decided to hire a personal trainer. I knew that having someone waiting for me would make it harder to find excuses.

And it worked. According to PersonalTrainers, 88.2% of people training with in-person supervision met their workout attendance target, compared with 52.2% of those training on their own. Having someone hold me accountable made all the difference.

Now I treat workouts like client meetings. I put them on my calendar and rarely cancel. I’ve learned that sometimes the best way to stay consistent is to make a commitment to someone other than yourself.

Business impact: Working with a trainer helps me stay disciplined, manage my schedule better and maintain the energy I need to run my business.

3. Prioritizing existing clients over new ones

Taking care of my health gave me more energy and focus, but some of the habits that made the biggest difference were directly tied to how I run my business. One of them was giving more attention to existing clients instead of constantly chasing new ones. Early on, I was so focused on winning new projects that I sometimes overlooked the people who were already paying for my services. Eventually, I realized that building long-term relationships was far more valuable than constantly starting from scratch.

I began listening more carefully, communicating more openly and looking for ways to deliver more than clients expected. The results have been worth it: Today, clients stay with my business for an average of 3.5 years. And the financial value of retention shouldn’t be underestimated. According to Coruzant, even a 5% improvement in customer retention can increase profits by 25% or more. For me, that reinforces why taking better care of existing clients deserves just as much attention as bringing in new ones.

Over the years, I’ve learned that keeping clients isn’t only about delivering good results. It’s also about trust. Clients need to know they can rely on you, especially when something goes wrong. And once that trust is broken, it’s very hard to win back. Alpha Market Flow reports that 72% of repeat buyers say they would permanently abandon a brand after a single trust-breaking incident. That’s why I try to communicate openly, address problems early and never make promises I can’t keep.

Business impact: Focusing on existing clients gives my business more predictable revenue and reduces the constant pressure to find new projects.

4. Using customers’ own words in my marketing

One small habit that has made a big difference in my marketing work is paying attention to how customers describe their problems. I’ve learned that people rarely use the same language as the companies selling to them.

I applied this approach with an invoicing software client by studying support tickets, sales calls, live chats, reviews and internal website searches. Customers weren’t asking for an “accounts receivable automation platform.” They wanted to stop chasing late payments, avoid invoice mistakes and save time creating invoices.

I used those insights to build the brand’s narrative. On the client’s own website, I rewrote key pages around the problems customers actually described and added public pricing and customer case studies. Through digital PR campaigns, I made sure that whenever the brand was mentioned on other websites, the surrounding text explained a specific customer problem and how the software solved it. Instead of simply getting mentions, I was consistently telling the same story: This is the tool that helps you get paid on time.

Over six months, the brand earned more than 60 mentions across industry publications, comparison articles and digital PR coverage. Organic traffic increased by 25%, while organic demo requests grew by 44%.

I started using this approach long before AI search became popular, but I believe it’s even more important today. After analyzing 2 million AI citations, Discovered Labs found that content closely matching users’ questions was more likely to be cited, with stronger alignment associated with roughly 30% more citations. This reinforces something I’ve believed for years: The more consistently you connect your brand to the problems it solves, the easier it becomes for people, and now AI tools, to understand what your business offers.

Business impact: Listening to how customers describe their problems now shapes how I approach every client. When a brand is consistently connected to the problems its customers want solved, it becomes easier to find, easier to trust and easier for both people and AI tools to recommend.

5. Building relationships with journalists before I need them

One habit that has made a real difference in my business is building relationships with journalists before I have something to pitch. I’ve learned that the best media relationships develop gradually, through genuine conversations rather than requests for coverage.

I look for opportunities to connect with journalists at conferences, industry events and in private communities we’re both part of. I also try to understand what matters to them and how I might be helpful, especially when they’re looking for information, sources or expert opinions. I don’t approach every interaction with the expectation of getting something in return.

Even when I’m reading for pleasure or watching television, I often notice journalists whose work interests me. I’ll make a note of their names, look into what they cover and find a natural opportunity to introduce myself. Over time, these small interactions can turn into genuine professional relationships.

I’ve learned that it’s far better to send a relevant story to 10 or 15 journalists I’ve built relationships with than to blast the same email to 1,500 strangers. Relationships don’t guarantee coverage, but they give you something a mass email can’t: an existing conversation and a better understanding of what each journalist finds interesting.

These relationships matter to journalists, too. According to CoinFunnel, 53% of journalists consider their relationships with PR professionals important or very important to their success. That reinforces something I’ve learned through experience: Effective PR begins long before you have a story to pitch.

Business impact: Instead of starting from zero every time I have a story to share, I already know which journalists are likely to care about it. That saves time, leads to better conversations and makes it far more likely that my ideas, and my clients’ stories, actually get published.

If you want to try this yourself, you don’t necessarily have to build these habits one at a time. Many experts recommend starting with a single habit, and that’s good advice in most cases. But because these habits cover very different parts of life and work, I think it’s fine to start a few of them at once.

Taking a daily walk won’t get in the way of nurturing relationships with journalists, and working with a trainer won’t stop you from spending more time with existing clients. Pick the ones that fit your life and your business, give them a few months, and pay attention to what changes. Small habits rarely feel important in the moment, but over time, they can shape the kind of business you build.