Millionaires come from every conceivable background. Some are well-educated, and some are not. Some graduated from the finest universities. Others dropped out of high school. Some were born into families that have lived in America for many generations. Others came to the country as immigrants with no friends or contacts, skills or even the ability to speak English when they arrived.

Westend61 | Getty Images

But they all had one thing in common: They passed the magic million-dollar mark as the result of doing certain things in a certain way, again and again.