Description

95% of what people think, feel and do, is determined by habits. Habits are ingrained but not unchangeable—new, positive habits can be learned to replace worn-out, ineffective practices with optimal behaviors that can cause dramatic, immediate benefits to the bottom line.



In Million Dollar Habits, Tracy teaches readers how to develop the habits of successful men and women so they too can think more effectively, make better decisions, and ultimately double or triple their income. Readers will learn how to organize their finances, increase health and vitality, sustain loving relationships, build financial independence, and take a leadership role to turn visions into reality.