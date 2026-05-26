6 Simple Habits That Made Me More Productive Than 12-Hour Workdays Ever Did

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Key Takeaways Focus on one task (not 10), pick a creative hobby, and combine SEO and AI optimization into one strategy.

Repurpose content instead of starting from scratch, measure your work by outcomes instead of effort, and manage your energy (not just your time).

Most productivity advice for founders sounds good on paper, but doesn’t really hold up in real life. You’ll hear things like “wake up earlier,” “optimize your calendar” or “just work harder,” and while some of it can help, it often misses the bigger picture. Running a business isn’t just about putting in more hours; it’s about using your time, energy and attention in a smarter way.

I’ve gone through the phase of working 10 to 12 hours a day, including weekends, thinking that more effort would automatically lead to better results. It didn’t. Over time, I realized that a lot of what actually moves the needle isn’t obvious at first. It’s small shifts in how you work, how you think and how you structure your day.

In this article, I’ll break down a few habits that have made a real difference for me. They’re simple, practical and based on experience, not just theory.

1. Focus on one task, not 10

Multitasking feels productive at first. You’re replying to messages, checking Slack, jumping into a doc, maybe reviewing something else at the same time, and it feels like you’re on top of everything. But in reality, it slowly kills your output. Every time you switch tasks, your brain has to reset, and even if that takes just a few seconds, it adds up and drains your focus more than you realize.

When I first started working in digital marketing, I tried to do everything at once. I thought that was the way to move faster, but it was a disaster. I kept losing focus, nothing was getting properly finished, and I felt tired way too quickly for the amount of work I was actually doing.

Over time, I realized the founders who get real results do the opposite. They focus on one important task, finish it, and only then move on. According to Tailor Brands, multitasking can reduce productivity by as much as 40%, which honestly explains a lot. Once you stop jumping between things, your mind feels clearer, your work improves, and you actually start making real progress instead of just staying busy.

2. Pick a creative hobby

Most founders think productivity only counts when they’re working on their business. But in reality, constantly being “on” is exactly what drains you. Stepping away and doing something creative, whether it’s painting, music, writing or even photography, gives your mind a break in a way nothing else really does. There’s no pressure there. No targets, no deadlines, no expectations.

And that’s the point. It’s one of the few places where your brain can actually slow down and reset. That reset matters more than people think. According to Paint Me Like, 69% of full-time workers with creative hobbies say those hobbies helped them avoid quitting because of burnout. That’s a big deal. For founders, this isn’t just about feeling good. It’s practical. When your mind is clear, you think better, decide faster and don’t burn out halfway through the journey. For me, it’s writing short fiction stories.

3. Combine SEO and AI optimization into one strategy

A lot of founders still think they need separate strategies for SEO and AI optimization, but in reality, most of the work overlaps. The smartest way to approach it is to combine both into one system, so the same content and links help you rank in search and also get picked up by AI systems. That way, you’re not doubling your effort; you’re getting more out of the same work.

I learned this over time. Nowadays, when I’m working on an SEO strategy and link building, I don’t treat them as separate things anymore. I plan everything so SEO and GEO go hand in hand from the start, which makes the whole process more efficient and consistent. According to ZeroRank, one company increased its AI search visibility by 440% and became the number one cited source in just six weeks, which shows how powerful this approach can be when done right.

4. Repurpose content instead of starting from scratch

At some point, I realized that a lot of things in marketing can work, but the real question is always the same: What’s the ROI compared to the time you’re putting in? Creating new content from scratch every time sounds good in theory, but it’s not always the smartest use of time. That’s why I started focusing more on repurposing. Instead of constantly coming up with new ideas, I take one strong piece of content and break it down into different formats.

A single article can turn into LinkedIn posts, short videos, email snippets or threads, and each one reaches a different audience. According to Evatype, 65% of marketers say content repurposing is more affordable than creating new content, which makes sense when you look at the time saved. Instead of spreading yourself thin, you’re getting more out of the work you’ve already done, and that’s what makes it sustainable long term.

5. Measure your work by outcomes, not effort

At the beginning of my business, I was working 10 to 12 hours a day, including weekends. I was constantly doing something — answering messages, handling tasks, jumping from one thing to another, but there was no real structure and no clear goals behind it. It felt productive, but when I looked at the actual results, not much was moving forward. That’s when it started to click that being busy doesn’t mean you’re making progress.

Over time, I shifted my focus. Instead of looking at how much I worked, I started asking a simple question: Did this actually move the business? The founders who get real results focus on outcomes, not effort. They track what truly matters — like revenue, customers and growth — and cut everything else. According to McKayn, 71.5% of founders measure success primarily through revenue growth, which makes sense because it’s the clearest indicator that what you’re doing is working. Once you start thinking this way, you naturally drop low-impact tasks and put your energy into what actually drives results.

6. Manage your energy, not just your time

For a long time, I thought time management was everything. If I just planned my day well enough, things would work out. But I started noticing that even when I had a clear schedule, some days I just didn’t have the energy to execute. I’d sit in front of the screen, trying to push through, but the output just wasn’t there. What really changed my perspective was realizing that some of my most productive days came after I had done no work at all, like after a full day of hiking, where I completely disconnected. I’d come back the next day with way more clarity and focus than after forcing myself to grind. That’s when it clicked that it’s not just about managing time, it’s about managing energy.

Not every hour of the day is the same, and the founders who get better results know when they’re at their peak and use that time for the work that actually matters. This is something everyone struggles with, especially as life outside of work becomes more demanding. At the same time, it’s often even more difficult for women, who tend to carry additional responsibilities at home alongside their work. According to Modern Menopause, women can spend up to 70% more total time working due to multitasking and combined responsibilities, which makes energy management even more important. Once you start paying attention to your energy instead of just your calendar, you work more efficiently, stay consistent and avoid burning out.

At the end of the day, productivity isn’t about doing more; it’s about doing what actually matters. Most founders don’t struggle because they’re lazy or not working hard enough. If anything, it’s usually the opposite. The real problem is spending time and energy on the wrong things or trying to do everything at once.

What made the biggest difference for me wasn’t some complicated system. It was a few simple shifts. Focusing on one task at a time, paying attention to energy instead of just time, thinking in terms of outcomes, not effort and getting more value out of the work that’s already done.

None of this is groundbreaking on its own, but when you actually apply it consistently, it changes how you work. You stop feeling busy all the time and start making real progress. And that’s what most founders are really after.