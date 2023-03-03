Repurposing content is a cost-effective and time-efficient way to maximize the value of your content marketing efforts.

As a marketer, creating new content consistently can be a daunting, time-consuming task. The pressure to produce fresh and unique content for social media, blog posts, thought leadership and other marketing channels often causes those things to end up being put on the back burner. However, one way to ease the pressure is to repurpose content to make the most of what you're producing.

Repurposing content means taking existing content and transforming it into different formats to reach a broader audience. When producing a piece of content, think about six different ways you can use it. This blog post will explore the benefits of repurposing your content and how to do it effectively.

Why should you repurpose content?

More effective: Research shows integrated marketing campaigns are 300% more effective than single or dual-channel marketing campaigns. You receive the best results when you use at least four different media channels. The more a customer's journey is coherent, cohesive, strategic and deliberate, the more likely you are to create brand loyalty. Reach a wider audience: When you repurpose content, you can reach a wider audience and reach people you may have missed with the original content. Not everyone consumes content in the same way. Some people prefer reading blog posts, while others prefer watching videos or listening to podcasts. Repurposing your content into different formats allows you to meet your audience where they are and cater to their preferences. Increase your content's lifespan: Creating new content can be time-consuming and costly. Repurposing content extends its lifespan, allowing you to get more value from the content you have already created. Additionally, repurposing content also allows you to update and refresh old content, making it relevant to your audience again. Improve your SEO: Repurposing content can also help improve your search engine optimization (SEO). When you repurpose content, you can target new keywords, improving your chances of ranking higher in search engine results pages (SERPs). This can increase your website's visibility and drive more traffic to your website.

How to repurpose content

Turn blog posts into social media posts: Blog posts can be turned into bite-sized social media posts. You can take key points or quotes from the blog post and turn them into posts, graphics or videos to share on social media. This can help drive more traffic to your website and increase engagement on your social media channels. Turn blog posts into videos: Turning blog posts into videos is another way to repurpose content. You can create a video summarizing the blog post or create an animated video that highlights the key takeaways from the post. Videos are a popular format, and creating videos can help you reach a wider audience. Turn webinars into blog posts and vice versa: If you have recorded webinars, you can repurpose the content by turning it into blog posts. You can summarize the key points discussed in the webinar and turn them into a blog post. This can help drive more traffic to your website and provide value to your audience. You can also turn a blog post into a webinar or workshop to share. Turn blog posts into infographics: Infographics are a great way to present information visually. You can turn your blog post into an infographic, highlighting the key takeaways from the post. This can help increase engagement and shares on social media. Repurpose videos onto multiple platforms: If your company creates a brand video, you can repurpose this in multiple ways. You can share it on your YouTube channel — the second-largest search engine in the world. You can cut the video into shorter, trailer-type videos for Instagram and Facebook reels. You can put the video on your website, and you can also share it in an email newsletter or email campaign. Use graphic ad campaigns across multiple ad channels: If you're putting together a traditional ad buy for a physical billboard, repurpose the design and strategy for other ads as well. You can resize and repurpose for digital ads, online or print ads, or an email or direct mail campaign. Repurpose media relations placements: Another great way to repurpose content is earned or paid media placements. When you garner a placement, make sure to use your megaphone to amplify the reach. Share the link on your social channels, on your website and in email newsletters or campaigns.

Example

For example, say your company produces a new brand video for your website. You can repurpose this in several ways:

Upload to YouTube

Produce shorter "sizzle" videos for social media

Snippet still images and video assets to include in media pitches

Pull quote graphics, infographics and GIFs for social media sharing

Put the video's message into a blog post

Include the video in an email campaign

In conclusion, repurposing content is an effective way to reach a wider audience, increase the lifespan of your content and improve your SEO. There are many ways to repurpose content, and the examples listed above are just a few. Repurposing content can save time and resources while helping you reach your marketing goals.

