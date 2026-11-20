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Key Takeaways Optimize your LinkedIn profile, not just your posts. Make sure your banner, About section and Featured content clearly communicate your expertise, personality and value to potential clients.

Keep your content conversational, expertise-building or humanizing instead of including salesy calls to action in every post.

Respond thoughtfully to comments and consistently engage with others’ posts. When you only post and never engage, it positions you as a taker (not a giver) and discourages people from engaging with you.

I run a global business called Brand of a Leader, which supports founders and executives in more than 12 countries by helping them build their visibility. When I first launched my business six years ago, all I had was a LinkedIn profile — no website and, naturally, no digital footprint of any kind yet.

And so our first few clients came through my network. By being active on LinkedIn and consistently sharing my perspective, I would stay top of mind with people who already knew me. When they needed support, or when someone in their own network did, I was the one who came to mind and was hired or recommended.

Today, I continue to use LinkedIn actively to generate clients, develop relationships and stay connected with my network. I’ve been on the platform for over 20 years, and throughout the years, I’ve heard people constantly complain about one thing: the algorithm. I always chuckle because the discourse is consistently the same, yet it’s presented as something new. Through all of my work and my extensive work supporting founders across the globe with their LinkedIn, I’ve seen how much people overindex on what to post, when to post and how to post, while overlooking something else that is likely even more important!

Here are the three mistakes I see founders make all the time. And I promise that if you fix those, you will see better results from this platform.

1. Getting attention, then losing people at your profile

Obsession over what, when and how to post is real. Short posts or long posts? Daily or weekly? With a photo? Video? No media? What should I even write about? Those are undoubtedly important questions, yet there’s another one: What happens when someone reads your post, does become interested in learning more about you and then clicks on your profile?

My experience shows me that most founders don’t pay much attention to what’s actually on their profile. I know this because I constantly audit LinkedIn pages as part of the service that we provide at Brand of a Leader.

Too often, when I visit a LinkedIn profile, I find a bland banner or none whatsoever, and a short “About” section written in the third person. Whatever interest the person’s post may have piqued is quickly lost when visiting their uninspiring profile.

Personally, I treat my profile as a landing page. And we do the same for our clients. For entrepreneurs, myself included, a well-designed LinkedIn page can be a practical alternative to a personal website when used thoughtfully.

Here is what I recommend:

Start with the banner, which is prominent enough to function as your own personal billboard. Use it to communicate something meaningful about your expertise. I am a fan of LinkedIn Premium Business‘s dynamic cover image, which allows me to upload several banners that then rotate when someone visits my profile. Most people don’t know about this feature and get very excited when I show it to them. Give your About section a lot of attention. Write in the first person, and explain not only what you do but also who you are. Humanize it. Give someone a feeling of who you are, which will further pique their interest in connecting with you. Use the Featured section to display articles, media appearances or other examples of your thought leadership.

Visit your profile, looking at it through the eyes of a potential client, and see what impression it would leave on them after spending a minute or two scrolling through it

2. Making it hard to connect with you

One of the things we consistently convince our clients not to do is include calls to action in their posts. Salesy or overly promotional messages on founders’ profiles don’t make a great impression.

As a reader, I find that repeated prompts to book a call can make otherwise thoughtful writing feel overly promotional. I prefer to keep my content, and my clients’ content, conversational, expertise-building or humanizing. Yet, I do understand the importance of giving interested readers a clearly visible way to take the next step.

Instead of salesy calls to action in posts, I leverage the custom call-to-action button included with LinkedIn Premium Business. You can have it say anything that’s most relevant to you and your goals (for example, “Visit my website” or “Book a call”). This link will appear in your profile, just under your name and above the post that you write. That feels more elegant to me.

3. Posting and disappearing

One of the biggest mistakes I see founders make is treating LinkedIn as a broadcasting platform and not a social media platform. This is not only the quickest way to reduce the overall engagement of your content on LinkedIn, but it’s also not great for your positioning overall. When you only post and never engage, it positions you as a taker, not a giver, and also discourages people from further engaging with you.

At a minimum, you need to reply to people who took the time to comment on your posts. No, not only a “like” — an actual thoughtful reply. They have taken time to respond to something you shared. Read their contribution and respond to the substance of it.

And then ideally, extend that attention to other people’s content. Comment to share a relevant experience or ask a thoughtful question. If someone describes a challenge you have faced, explain what you learned. But don’t use AI. Generic, bland comments negatively impact your brand equity. Take 30 minutes to leave some authentic comments a couple of times weekly, and that consistency will compound over time.

Before publishing your next post, think about what interested readers will see on your profile if they click on it. Give them enough context to understand your expertise, an easy way to contact you and your attention when they engage in conversation with you.

Before you hit publish again, take a look at LinkedIn’s new Small Business Playbook for practical ways to build your brand, grow your network and find customers. You can also explore LinkedIn’s tools for small businesses to make sure your profile is ready when interested readers click through.