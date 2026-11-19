Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

TL;DR: Year-end planning is a good time to invest in skills for next year. Get lifetime access to EDU Unlimited by StackSkills for $17.97 (reg. $600) and learn at your own pace.

As founders map out goals for the new year, skill gaps tend to show up on the list. Learning to code, sharpen your marketing, or read a financial statement usually means paying per course or committing to a monthly subscription.

Pick up EDU Unlimited by StackSkills: Lifetime Access for $17.97 (reg. $600) and start learning on your own schedule.

This all-access pass opens a library of 1,000+ StackSkills courses spanning IT, development, graphic design, finance, business, and marketing. Courses run from beginner to advanced, so you can start fresh in a new subject or go deeper in one you already know.

The catalog keeps growing, too. New courses are added every month, and topics follow what’s in demand, from blockchain and growth hacking to iOS development.

A training budget that pays off once

Courses come from 350+ instructors who teach from their own professional successes and failures. Quarterly Q&A webinars let you ask instructors questions directly.

Built-in progress tracking keeps you oriented when you’re juggling several courses between client work. When you finish, course certifications give you something concrete to show for the time you put in.

Lifetime access works on desktop and mobile with no cap on devices, so you can watch a lesson on a laptop at your desk and pick it up on your phone later. An internet connection is required, updates are included, and you must redeem the code within 30 days of purchase.

Premium customer support is included if you run into any issues along the way. EDU Unlimited has an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 673 verified buyers, and StackSkills holds a 4.6 out of 5 on Trustpilot. For entrepreneurs who treat learning as part of the job, one payment covering years of courses is an easy decision to make before the new year.

Don’t miss this chance to get lifetime access to EDU Unlimited by StackSkills for $17.97 (reg. $600).

StackSocial prices subject to change.