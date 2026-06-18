This LinkedIn Strategy Helped Me Build Credibility Quickly — and Most People Overlook It

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Key Takeaways LinkedIn articles give content a second life.

Feed posts move fast and die faster — articles work on a different timeline.

LinkedIn is the 2nd most popular source in AI-generated answers, trailing only Reddit.

Most executives I talk to treat LinkedIn the same way: post something a few times a week, collect some engagement and move on. That works for visibility. It does almost nothing for the thing that actually drives revenue at scale, which is credibility.

LinkedIn articles are one of the most underused tools for building that credibility. I’ve seen them generate qualified leads, rank in Google and surface in AI-generated answers months after publication. For entrepreneurs who want to establish authority in a space, that’s hard to ignore.

Here’s what you need to know before you start publishing them.

What makes LinkedIn articles different from regular posts

Feed posts move fast and die faster. A strong post might perform well for 48 hours, then it’s gone. Articles work on a different timeline. They live on your profile, get indexed by Google and show up in LinkedIn search results long after you publish them.

The reader’s behavior is different, too. Someone who finds your article through a search query is already looking for something specific. They’re willing to spend time with it. That’s a fundamentally different interaction than someone who catches your post while scrolling.

That behavioral difference is what makes articles valuable for credibility in a way that feed posts aren’t. A well-structured argument on a topic you know deeply signals something that likes and comments can’t. It shows you can develop an idea past a single take.

The people evaluating you before a hiring decision or a partnership conversation aren’t counting your impressions. They’re searching your name. A profile with published articles on relevant topics sends a very different signal than one without.

The smartest use case: distribution, not creation

The framing that kills most LinkedIn article strategies is treating it as a content creation obligation. More content is not the problem most entrepreneurs have. Distribution is.

Think about what you already produce. Blog posts that get two weeks of traffic and fade. Conference talks that no one outside the room ever sees. Contributed pieces in trade publications that get shared once and disappear.

LinkedIn articles give that content a second life. Take a blog post, extract its central argument and adapt it for LinkedIn’s format and audience. The original piece stays on your site. The article links back to it and brings in qualified readers from LinkedIn search and Google. That extends the shelf life of work you already did without doubling the workload.

I’ve done this myself. We adapt existing pieces for LinkedIn and they keep pulling in new readers well past the original publish date, which is something a one-time blog post rarely does on its own.

How to write articles that actually get read

Performance starts with the headline. Vague titles get scrolled past. Specific, opinionated ones get clicked. “Thoughts on the Future of B2B Marketing” is invisible. “Why Most B2B Content Strategies Stall at the Awareness Stage” signals a real argument and a reason to keep reading.

Once someone is in, lead with the insight. Most articles lose readers in the first two paragraphs because the writer is still warming up. Start with the argument. Context can come later if it’s needed at all.

Tone matters more than most writers realize. Articles perform better when they sound like a person with a real position, not a brand running a content calendar. Opinionated works. “Here’s what we’ve seen hold up across dozens of campaigns” lands differently than “Here’s what the research suggests.” Readers can tell the difference between lived experience and summarized consensus.

One practical tip: write the headline last. Draft the piece, find the sharpest sentence in it and ask whether it belongs at the top or in the headline. Usually, the answer is both.

After publishing, go into the Manage tab and set a custom title and description for your article. These are what search engines use instead of your on-page headline. Taking two minutes to optimize them for a target keyword meaningfully improves how the piece gets found off-platform.

A visibility channel most entrepreneurs overlook

LinkedIn’s domain authority is among the highest on the internet. When you publish an article there, you’re borrowing that authority. A well-structured piece on a specific professional topic can surface in Google organic results, featured snippets and AI Overviews faster than a comparable post on a newer company blog.

For brands that are early in their SEO journey, that’s a meaningful shortcut. LinkedIn is now the second-most-cited source in AI-generated answers, trailing only Reddit. If you’re not publishing articles there, you’re not in that conversation.

Most marketers measure the performance of LinkedIn articles by reach and engagement on the platform. Those numbers matter, but they miss the larger picture. A piece that generates modest engagement on LinkedIn can quietly pull in search traffic for months. The people finding it that way were never in your feed. They were looking for an answer, and your article was there.

So, should you build them out?

If you’re already producing content worth reading, adapting it for LinkedIn articles is worth your time. The format rewards a genuine point of view backed by specific experience, which is something most entrepreneurs already have.

If you’re starting from scratch, focus first on having something real to say. Articles that exist primarily to fill a content calendar perform poorly. The format rewards depth, not frequency.

Start with one strong piece. Sharpen the argument for a LinkedIn audience, write a headline that earns the click and publish it. Then watch where the traffic comes from. The results tend to be clearer than most people expect.