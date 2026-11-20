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Key Takeaways Where do you begin when you want to start writing a novel?

That is where a good writing book earns its place beside your keyboard or notebook.

These 10 books can help you navigate the writing process by offering advice, anecdotes and exercises.

You have an idea for a fiction novel that you can’t stop thinking about. Maybe it’s a character, a setting or a scene you’ve played out in your head countless times. No matter what it is, you want to explore this new world.

So you open a blank document, type a sentence, pause for a moment, then delete it. Faced with an empty page, you wonder how your seed of an idea is supposed to become an entire book. How can a formless thought take shape?

Before you try to answer every question on your own, turn to your bookshelf. Learn the craft of writing from people who have done it before you. How does a writer make you care about a stranger, a made-up character, within the first few lines? What keeps you reading when little seems to happen?

Then there’s the ending. How does an ending feel both surprising and inevitable?

The following 10 books offer a place to explore those questions. Some explain how to build a plot or develop a character. Others help you manage doubt and pay attention. They all treat fiction as a craft you can study. They can also keep you company as you begin writing a story of your own and remind you that you are not alone in your pursuit of writing a novel.

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