Want to Write Your First Novel? Here Are 10 Books to Read Before Picking Up Your Pen.
Set yourself up for writing success with these books.
Key Takeaways
- Where do you begin when you want to start writing a novel?
- That is where a good writing book earns its place beside your keyboard or notebook.
- These 10 books can help you navigate the writing process by offering advice, anecdotes and exercises.
You have an idea for a fiction novel that you can’t stop thinking about. Maybe it’s a character, a setting or a scene you’ve played out in your head countless times. No matter what it is, you want to explore this new world.
So you open a blank document, type a sentence, pause for a moment, then delete it. Faced with an empty page, you wonder how your seed of an idea is supposed to become an entire book. How can a formless thought take shape?
Before you try to answer every question on your own, turn to your bookshelf. Learn the craft of writing from people who have done it before you. How does a writer make you care about a stranger, a made-up character, within the first few lines? What keeps you reading when little seems to happen?
Then there’s the ending. How does an ending feel both surprising and inevitable?
The following 10 books offer a place to explore those questions. Some explain how to build a plot or develop a character. Others help you manage doubt and pay attention. They all treat fiction as a craft you can study. They can also keep you company as you begin writing a story of your own and remind you that you are not alone in your pursuit of writing a novel.
01
On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft
Author Stephen King has published over 60 novels and sold more than 350 million copies of his books globally. In this book, he combines his personal story of becoming a writer with a practical account of how he works. In the autobiographical sections, he reveals his early encounters with storytelling, his struggles before getting published for the first time and how writing fits into the rest of his life. He also explores the practical aspects of writing, including vocabulary, grammar, description, dialogue and revision. His approach is direct and conversational. The book also features a marked-up manuscript that shows actual revisions, which can be helpful for writers thinking about the process of editing. Overall, King offers encouragement and technical advice for first-time novelists.
02
Bird by Bird: Some Instructions on Writing and Life
Anne Lamott starts this book with a family story. Her brother left a report about birds until the last minute and felt overwhelmed by everything he had to do. Their father told him to take it bird by bird, inspiring the title of the book. That small instruction becomes the book’s central approach to writing. Instead of confronting the project as an impossible whole, attend to one manageable piece at a time. Lamott applies that approach to rough drafts and the emotional confusion of creative work. She offers humor and permission to produce messy drafts. Her advice is to reduce the task into bite-sized parts, accept imperfection and continue even when there is no guarantee of a future reward.
03
Writing Down the Bones: Freeing the Writer Within
In this book, popular author Natalie Goldberg approaches writing as a practice strengthened through repetition. She offers short reflections and exercises that help writers get words onto the page before their inner judgment shuts them down. The exercises provide a low-pressure space for discovering memories, images and even unexpected connections. The focus is on developing an open relationship with the act of writing. Goldberg pushes writers to keep the hand moving and resist the urge to cross out thoughts immediately. These small habits help the writer notice more and censor less when creating material. If you spend more time evaluating possible sentences rather than writing them, this is the book for you. It has sold more than one million copies.
04
Story Genius: How to Use Brain Science to Go Beyond Outlining and Write a Riveting Novel (Before You Waste Three Years Writing 327 Pages That Go Nowhere)
Author Lisa Cron is a story coach, speaker and author who has previously worked as a literary agent. She asks writers to look beneath the surface events of a story. In other words, an unusual situation or dramatic accident is not enough by itself. What matters is how that event affects a particular person, given that person’s unique worldview. Her method places the protagonist’s internal struggle at the center of the novel’s development. The book moves from an initial idea to a developed blueprint, including scenes. Its aim is to connect incidents through a protagonist’s changing interiority. Read this when you know what happens in your novel but cannot explain why it matters to the main character living through it.
05
Save the Cat! Writes a Novel: The Last Book On Novel Writing You’ll Ever Need
Jessica Brody is the bestselling author of more than 20 novels, mainly young adult fiction. This book organizes story structure around 15 major developments, extending from the opening image to the finale. It also introduces 10 story categories based on patterns of conflict and transformation, giving writers ways to understand the kind of narrative they are building. The appeal is clarity. The writer can examine the purpose of different turning points in their novel. What launches the central journey? When does the situation change? How does the ending express what the protagonist has learned? Read this if your first novel feels exciting in fragments but isn’t coming together as a whole.
06
Plot & Structure (Write Great Fiction)
Former trial lawyer James Scott Bell offers a practical guide to creating a plot and understanding how its parts fit together. He addresses the relationship between plot and structure and the differences between commercial and literary fiction. The emphasis is on usable techniques. Bell’s central framework is called LOCK, which stands for lead, objective, confrontation and knockout. These elements direct attention toward a compelling central character, a clear goal, meaningful opposition and a strong ending. Using these attributes, you can decide if a story has enough pressure and direction to sustain the reader’s interest. What is your protagonist trying to achieve? What prevents success? What would make the resolution satisfying?
07
Steering the Craft: A Twenty-First-Century Guide to Sailing the Sea of Story
Author Ursula K. Le Guin turns her attention to the language by which a story reaches the reader. Her writing guide combines discussion with exercises. She walks readers through drills in storytelling, point of view and grammar. The exercises make this a book to use actively. Le Guin says that the work of a sentence is to carry the reader to the next one. She addresses how to handle exposition, or how to incorporate information into a story instead of allowing explanation to bring it to a halt. Her approach connects elements sometimes treated separately, like language and pacing. The value of this book is helping readers hear and inspect their prose. A promising plot still needs solid sentences that keep the story moving.
08
This style manual was privately printed in 1918 for Cornell University students by English professor William Strunk Jr., then published more widely by Harcourt in 1920. Strunk’s former student and author E. B. White revised and expanded the volume in 1959. This book concentrates on constructing clear prose. It is short, about 100 pages, which means it is perfect to consult regularly as you write. Its usefulness lies in directing a writer’s attention toward language. A novelist might be absorbed in a character’s choices while giving too little thought to how to clearly communicate those behaviors in a sentence. Strunk and White set the stage for authors to learn the conventions of clear prose. They provide a foundation from which to make deliberate stylistic choices that enhance a reader’s experience.
09
The Writing Life: The Classic Essay Collection on the Creative Process
Annie Dillard, a Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist with experience writing fiction and nonfiction, published poetry, essays, prose and literary criticism. In The Writing Life, she offers a reflection on creative writing, not a step-by-step manual. She considers the difficulty and uncertainty of the writing process. A line of words can lead a writer into unfamiliar territory, but they may not know where to go next. What first appears promising might actually be a dead end, while a seemingly incidental encounter might become the real subject. Dillard preserves a place for the parts of writing that remain difficult, even when the writer is attentive and experienced. She offers perspective on the patience and seriousness of writing.
10
Refuse to Be Done: How to Write and Rewrite a Novel in Three Drafts
Writer and teacher Matt Bell treats revision as a central part of novel writing. His guide divides the process into three broad stages, giving each step a different purpose. The first move helps writers generate material and move through the initial draft. The second focuses on reworking the narrative through outlining, modeling and rewriting. The third step turns toward a layered polishing process. This final stage breaks revision into specific operations, deconstructing a large and potentially overwhelming task into a series of more manageable actions. This book is worth reading before writing the first page. It offers a practical guide to making a manuscript stronger.
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Key Takeaways
- Where do you begin when you want to start writing a novel?
- That is where a good writing book earns its place beside your keyboard or notebook.
- These 10 books can help you navigate the writing process by offering advice, anecdotes and exercises.
You have an idea for a fiction novel that you can’t stop thinking about. Maybe it’s a character, a setting or a scene you’ve played out in your head countless times. No matter what it is, you want to explore this new world.
So you open a blank document, type a sentence, pause for a moment, then delete it. Faced with an empty page, you wonder how your seed of an idea is supposed to become an entire book. How can a formless thought take shape?
Before you try to answer every question on your own, turn to your bookshelf. Learn the craft of writing from people who have done it before you. How does a writer make you care about a stranger, a made-up character, within the first few lines? What keeps you reading when little seems to happen?