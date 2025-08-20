OpenAI researcher Szymon Sidor said that reports telling students not to learn to code are total "misinformation."

An OpenAI staff member is clearing up the "misinformation" online and telling high school students that they should "absolutely learn to code."

On an episode of the OpenAI podcast last week, OpenAI researcher Szymon Sidor noted that high school students still gain benefits from learning programming, even though AI coding tools like ChatGPT and Cursor automate the process.

Learning to code helps students develop problem-solving and critical-thinking skills, Sidor said. He noted that even if programming becomes obsolete in the future, it is still a viable way to cultivate the skill of breaking down problems and solving them.

"One skill that is at premium, and will continue being at premium, is to have a really structured intellect that can break complicated problems into pieces," Sidor said on the podcast. "That might not be programming in the future, but programming is a fine way to acquire that skill. So are other kinds of domains where you need to think a lot."

Podcast host Andrew Mayne, who was previously OpenAI's chief science communicator, agreed with Sidor. Mayne stated that he learned to code "later in life" and found it to be a useful foundation in interacting with AI to engineer precise prompts.

"Whenever I hear people say, 'Don't learn to code,' it's like, do I want an airplane pilot who doesn't understand aerodynamics?" Mayne said on the podcast. "This doesn't make much sense to me."

Though Mayne and Sidor may believe that learning to code is foundational and recommend it to high school students, another AI leader presents a contrasting viewpoint. Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, the most valuable company in the world, said in June that AI equalizes the technological playing field and allows anyone to write code simply by prompting an AI bot in natural language.

Instead of learning Python or C++, users can just ask AI to write a program, Huang explained.

Big Tech companies are increasingly turning to AI to generate new code, instead of having human engineers manually write it.

In April, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that staff members were tapping into AI to write "well over 30%" of new code at Google, higher than 25% recorded in October. In the same month, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella stated that engineers are using AI to write up to 30% of code for company projects.

