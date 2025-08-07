Using the previous version, GPT-4, now feels "miserable," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said.

OpenAI unveiled GPT-5 on Thursday, which the company is calling its "smartest, fastest, [and] most useful model yet." In a press release, the company said the new model puts "expert-level intelligence in everyone's hands" and is a "significant leap in intelligence over all our previous models."

On Wednesday, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman called it a "major upgrade" and said that after the new model, using older versions felt "miserable."

In addition to improvements in coding, math, health, and other areas, the new GPT-5 also lets users choose a "personality" in settings. The default personality is still available and noted to be "clear, neutral, and adaptable." Other options include "cynic" (sarcastic and dry, blunt but witty); "robot" (precise, emotionless, direct answers without extra words); "listener" (warm, laid-back, and calm with "light wit"); and "nerd" (playful, curious, celebrates knowledge and discovery).

And while previous reports highlighted the sycophancy of past models, OpenAI says that GPT‑5 "is less effusively agreeable" and "uses fewer unnecessary emojis."

"It should feel less like 'talking to AI' and more like chatting with a helpful friend with PhD‑level intelligence," the company wrote.

GPT-5 is available for all users. OpenAI recommends these prompts to get started:

Create your own video game

Create a single-page app in a single HTML file with the following requirements:

Name: Jumping Ball Runner

Goal: Jump over obstacles to survive as long as possible.

Features: Increasing speed, high score tracking, retry button, and funny sounds for actions and events.

The UI should be colorful, with parallax scrolling backgrounds.

The characters should look cartoonish and be fun to watch.

The game should be enjoyable for everyone.

Create your own drum simulator

Create a single-page app in a single HTML file with the following requirements:

Name: Virtual Drum Kit

Goal: Play a drum kit using keyboard or clicks.

Features: Multiple drum sounds, record and playback mode.

The UI should be music-studio themed, polished, modern. Make it as beautiful as possible.

You can try GPT-5 free here.