'No Shoes and No Pants Culture': There Are at Least 26 Tech Companies Where Shoes Are Left at the Office Door, Including a $9.9 Billion AI Startup The front entrance of Cursor's San Francisco office is full of employees' shoes.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • AI coding company Cursor has a no-shoes policy in the office.
  • A Cursor employee in San Francisco posted pictures on X on Tuesday of shoes inside the entrance of the company's office building.
  • This policy isn't new in Silicon Valley, with tech leaders adopting it as early as 2019.

Stepping into Cursor's San Francisco office means stepping out of your shoes.

Ben Lang, a Cursor employee who joined the $9.9 billion AI coding startup earlier this year, posted two pictures to X on Tuesday showing racks filled with shoes, plus sneakers and slip-ons strewn across the floor. The destination was not someone's home, but rather the Cursor office in San Francisco, which has a no-shoes policy.

And while this might seem odd to the typical 9-to-5er, it's actually quite common in Silicon Valley.

Related: This AI Startup Spent $0 on Marketing. Its Revenue Just Hit $200 Million in March.

"I've only worked at startups that have a no-shoes in office policy," Lang posted, adding that he had worked at Notion, an AI workspace startup, in addition to Cursor. "Curious which other companies do this."

Lang compiled what he called a "comprehensive" list of 26 startups with no-shoes policies, including Lovable, a company that helps users build websites and apps with AI, and reMarkable, a paper tablet startup.

Andrew Hsu, co-founder of language-acquisition app Speak, chimed in on Lang's post on X, stating that Speak had "done this for years," even offering employees a stipend for slippers. Lang wrote on X that Cursor also provides slippers to wear around the San Francisco office and offers shoe covers as well.

Speak's no-shoes policy began in 2019 because its first market was South Korea. The startup wanted to "pay homage to the traditional Asian culture of no shoes inside," a Speak spokesperson told Business Insider.

Another reason why no-shoe policies are popular in Silicon Valley is that many startups begin in someone's home, where shoes aren't worn inside. According to a 2023 CBS News/YouGov survey, the majority of Americans (nearly two-in-three) take off their shoes when they are in their own homes.

Related: The Fastest-Growing Startup Ever Just Surpassed $500 Million in Annual Revenue. Here's Why It Keeps Growing, According to Its CEO.

Experts say taking off your shoes can leave unhealthy contaminants at the door, but that still doesn't mean you should be barefoot, which could lead to injury and infection. However, despite the drawbacks, the trend of not wearing shoes in the office has persisted for a number of years, beginning before the pandemic.

BI reported in 2019 that companies like Notion and Gusto, a payroll platform, offered workers the perk of slipping off their shoes at the front door.

One startup founder, Kyle Sherman of software platform Flowhub, went even further than no shoes by banning pants in the office as well (though shorts are mandatory).

"We are no shoes and no pants culture," Sherman wrote in a post on X. "Shorts are required though."

Join top CEOs, founders and operators at the Level Up conference to unlock strategies for scaling your business, boosting revenue and building sustainable success.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

These Friends Started a Side Hustle in Their Kitchens. Sales Spiked to $130,000 in 3 Days — Then 7 Figures: 'Revenue Has Grown Consistently.'

Scott Hattis and Kenneth Luna found inspiration for their business in their own homes — confident the offering would resonate with millions.

By Amanda Breen
Fundraising

4 Trends In Fundraising That Will Impact the Future of Philanthropy

Increasing the success of your nonprofit requires you to adapt to changes.

By Peter Daisyme
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Franchise

This CEO Took a Cult-Favorite Bagel Brand National. Here's the Top Lesson He Learned.

The fast-growing bagel brand took off — but its CEO says even simple concepts need infrastructure ahead of demand.

By Carl Stoffers
Business News

'Will You Sign an Affidavit?': Elon Musk and Sam Altman Are Still Engaged in a War of Words on X

Billionaire CEOs Elon Musk and Sam Altman have been trading insults and accusations on X this week over everything from Apple's App Store to who is more trustworthy.

By Erin Davis
Living

Hot Coffee, Zero Distractions: Ember Mug 2 Is Built for Focus

Because cold coffee and hot ideas shouldn't clash.

By Entrepreneur Store