Building a Better Website Means Deciding What to Remove. Here’s What to Ask Before You Start.

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Key Takeaways A website redesign often exposes unresolved business decisions, not just design problems.

When everything is treated as equally important, the user is forced to sort through the company’s internal ambiguity.

Deciding what to remove can be more valuable than deciding what to add.

The strongest redesigns clarify which audiences, offers, and priorities the business wants to carry forward.

Website redesigns often begin with familiar complaints: The site looks dated, navigation has become difficult, conversion is underperforming, or the business has outgrown what was built years ago. Those are valid reasons to start. But they are rarely the reason a redesign becomes difficult.

The difficult part is that a website forces a company to make choices it may have postponed everywhere else. Growth can support several audiences at once. Acquisitions can add capabilities without requiring the company to explain how they fit together. New services can be layered onto old ones. A homepage is less forgiving. Something has to come first, something has to be explained clearly, and something may no longer deserve the space it once had.

That is why a redesign can be useful well beyond marketing. It creates a decision deadline.

Your sitemap is a record of past decisions

Look at the sitemap of a company that has been operating for a decade or more, and you can often reconstruct its history. A service launched, so it received a page. An acquisition brought in a new capability, so it received a section. A division wanted more visibility, so it was added to the navigation. An old offering stayed because a few clients still buy it. A campaign page became permanent because nobody had a reason to remove it.

None of those choices is necessarily wrong. The problem is accumulation. Over time, the website can become a record of everything the business has been rather than a clear expression of what it is now. What looks like a navigation problem is often a prioritization problem. The menu is crowded because the business has not decided what can move down, merge or disappear.

The user should not have to resolve your org chart

Companies often respond to internal disagreement by giving everyone space. If two groups use different language, both terms appear. If leadership wants a new audience but does not want to alienate the old one, the homepage tries to speak equally to both. If several offerings are politically important inside the company, they receive equal weight whether or not customers see them that way.

Internally, that can feel fair. Externally, it creates work. The organization avoids making a difficult choice, and the user inherits the ambiguity through longer menus, repetitive pages, competing calls to action and broad messaging that tries to include everyone without being especially useful to anyone.

This is where strong web design becomes less about decoration and more about hierarchy. The interface can make priorities visible, but it cannot invent those priorities on behalf of leadership.

3 questions that change the website direction

The most useful conversations often begin with three uncomfortable questions.

Who actually pays? A business may serve many audiences, but they rarely have equal commercial importance. One group may generate most of today’s revenue while another represents the market the company wants to grow into. That distinction should influence what appears first and which paths receive the most attention. Prioritizing an audience does not mean ignoring everyone else. It means being honest about who should understand the business first.

Which offer is actually strategic? Companies accumulate services for all kinds of reasons. Some are highly profitable. Some help win larger engagements. Some still exist because longtime clients request them. Others represent where leadership wants the company to go next. Presenting all of them with the same weight may be accurate as an inventory, but it is not necessarily useful as a strategy. A redesign should force a clearer answer about which parts of the business deserve to grow.

Which page should die? Organizations are much better at adding than subtracting. Every new initiative gives the website another reason to expand, while almost nothing creates a natural moment to remove an old page. A redesign should. If a page no longer reflects how the company sells, operates or wants to be understood, keeping it is not neutral. It continues to consume attention and shape perception.

Use the website to surface the real disagreement

Many business disagreements remain manageable until someone has to write the homepage. Sales may describe the company differently from leadership. One business unit may think in products while another thinks in industries. Marketing may be pursuing a new customer while much of the existing site still speaks to the old one. These differences can coexist internally for years because each group operates in its own context.

A website removes some of that separation. One navigation has to organize the business. One headline has to introduce it. One page has to explain why a customer should care. When a redesign stalls on language or hierarchy, the answer is not always another round of copy edits. Sometimes the project has found a disagreement that belongs with the people responsible for the business decision.

That is not a failure of the redesign. It may be one of its most valuable outcomes.

A better website is the byproduct

A successful redesign should produce a site that is clearer, easier to navigate and more effective at supporting the business. But some of the most important improvements happen before the new experience is visible. Leadership decides which audience matters most, which offers are central to future growth, where old language no longer fits and which pages have survived mostly because nobody wanted to make the call.

Once those choices are made, downstream decisions get easier. A homepage does not need to carry six competing messages when the business has agreed on two priorities. Navigation does not have to preserve every historical distinction when leadership has decided which ones customers actually need. Reviews become less about personal preference because there is a clearer reason for what is being emphasized and what is not.

Growth gives companies room to carry multiple versions of themselves for a while. A website eventually asks for a hierarchy. The businesses that treat a redesign as a decision deadline, rather than merely a visual refresh, can end up with something more valuable than a better site: a clearer understanding of what deserves to come first.