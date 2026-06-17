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Key Takeaways SEO must be built into a website redesign, not added afterward. Treating it as a post-launch concern leads to failures that are far harder and more expensive to fix than building them in from the start.

A traffic drop from a poorly managed redesign doesn’t just mean fewer visitors — it means losing qualified leads and incurring significant remediation costs. The damage can easily exceed $50,000.

For organizations planning a significant website redesign, the agencies worth considering are those with demonstrated fluency across web design and search strategy.

A company spends eight months and $80,000 on a full website redesign. New visual identity, restructured navigation, faster load times and a content management system the marketing team can actually use. The agency delivers something genuinely well-made, and the site launches. Ninety days later, organic traffic is down 43%.

Pages that had ranked for competitive terms — some of them for years — have either slipped to page two or disappeared entirely. The URL structure changed during the redesign, redirects weren’t mapped properly, and the new content hierarchy, while visually cleaner, stripped out the semantic signals search engines had been relying on to understand what the site was about. Nobody caught it during the process because SEO was treated as a post-launch concern rather than a design and development requirement.

This scenario is not unusual. It traces back to the same structural gap: design, development and SEO work treated as separate disciplines, purchased from separate vendors, executed in separate phases.

Bought separately, broken together

The way most organizations commission a website creates the conditions for this failure before a single wireframe is drawn.

A marketing team usually focuses on messaging, story and design. They evaluate agencies on portfolio quality, design sensibility and platform familiarity. In the brief, they may include a bullet or two about SEO, but at the level of “the agency should follow best practices” rather than as an evaluated competency.

The selected agency builds a site. An SEO consultant is brought in afterward to audit the work or run ongoing campaigns. By then, the foundational decisions have already been made. Information architecture is already set. URL structures are locked, and content is written and placed. Retrofitting SEO into a site that wasn’t designed around it is a different problem from building those considerations in from the start — and it carries a very different price tag.

Where the gap costs you

1. Site architecture and crawlability

A site’s structure shapes what can be found. Visitors experience that through navigation. Search engines experience it through crawl paths, internal links, headings and the relationships between pages. When a redesign improves the user journey but ignores those underlying paths, strong content can become harder to find in both search results and AI-assisted discovery.

2. URL decisions

URL naming conventions carry SEO weight that compounds over time and is painful to undo. When those paths shift at launch, the equity built by existing pages can vanish if the redirect work is not done right.

3. Page speed and Core Web Vitals

Google uses Core Web Vitals as part of its page experience signals and users feel the same issues in real time. A site that is visually impressive but performs poorly on these metrics doesn’t just lose ground in search — it loses the visitor. Heavy image files, render-blocking scripts and unoptimized fonts increase load time in ways that affect both ranking and bounce rate.

4. Content hierarchy

Search engines read heading structure, internal link anchor text and content depth to assess both the subject of a page and the depth of knowledge behind it. When visuals take precedence — replacing structured headings with styled text, reducing body copy in favor of imagery — the semantic layer quietly erodes. Each decision looks right in isolation. Collectively, they degrade the signals that determine whether a page ranks at all.

The $50,000 math

The $50,000 figure is not arbitrary. The cost adds up faster than most teams expect. For many service businesses, organic search may represent 30% to 50% of qualified inbound traffic. If a redesign causes that traffic to drop by 40%, the business is not simply losing visitors. It is losing people who were already searching for a specific service, location or solution.

Even with a modest conversion rate and an average lead value of a few thousand dollars, the gap can turn into $40,000 to $60,000 in missed opportunity over several months. Add another $15,000 to $25,000 for remediation, including redirect mapping, crawl-error correction, content restructuring and performance fixes, and the cost can move past $50,000 before the site has had time to recover.

The harder number to quantify is competitive position. Rankings lost during a poorly managed migration don’t return automatically when the technical issues are fixed. Other sites have moved into those positions. Getting them back requires content investment, link building and time the original budget didn’t account for.

What to ask before you sign

The question isn’t whether a web design agency has an SEO checklist. Most do. The question is whether technical thinking is integrated into how decisions are made during development and implementation or applied afterward as a QA layer.

Ask how they handle URL migration strategy during a redesign. Ask how content inventory and internal linking are managed across the transition. Ask where SEO input enters the information architecture process.

Agencies that treat design and search performance as the same problem will answer these questions with specificity.

For organizations planning a significant web investment, the agencies worth considering are those with demonstrated fluency across web design and search strategy — where those disciplines shape the same decisions rather than being reconciled at handoff.

One decision, not two

Good design and strong search performance are not competing priorities — they reinforce each other. Sites that are architecturally coherent, semantically structured, meaningful in content and fast to load tend to perform well by both measures. The conflict arises when the disciplines are split at the start and reconciliation is left for the end.



The cost of getting that wrong shows up in traffic reports, lead pipelines and recovery timelines that stretch well past the original project budget. Asking the right questions before the engagement starts is considerably less expensive than repairing preventable issues after launch.