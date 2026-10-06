The 4 Blind Spots That Quietly Cost Business Owners the Most

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Key Takeaways Owners know their companies better than anyone, and that familiarity can create blind spots when it comes to capital, people, earnings and succession planning.

Weakness in one of these areas typically creates problems in the others, so they should be examined together and early to preserve the owner’s freedom to decide what comes next.

Capital, talent, earnings and succession deserve attention before a crisis or transaction forces the issue. Treat them as ongoing responsibilities to preserve more choices and build a stronger company.

The most expensive problems in a business rarely appear overnight. They develop gradually while the owner is focused on growth and the daily pressure to keep moving. That is one of the paradoxes of entrepreneurship: The closer you are to your business, the harder it can be to see it clearly.

Owners know their companies better than anyone, but that familiarity can create blind spots. Decisions become habits. Risks feel manageable because they are familiar. Questions without urgent deadlines keep getting pushed aside.

My new colleague Tom Matthesen, who leads business advisory at Balentine, has spent decades helping owners navigate growth, capital decisions and business transitions. He has identified four areas where capable leaders can lose significant value: capital, people, earnings and succession planning.

These issues are connected. A weakness in one often creates problems in the others. Examining them early can strengthen the business and preserve an owner’s freedom to decide what comes next.

Capital: Are you funding the business you’re becoming?

Many owners think about capital only when they need it for an acquisition, expansion, equipment purchase or unexpected shortfall. By then, circumstances may be dictating the available choices.

A capital strategy should evolve with the business. The funding that helped a company launch may not suit its next stage of growth. Bank debt, private credit and minority investment come with different costs, restrictions and implications for control.

The blind spot is assuming that capital is interchangeable or that the lowest apparent cost is always the best choice. The right funding depends on what you are trying to accomplish, how quickly the company is growing, how predictable its earnings are and how much flexibility you want to preserve.

Capital decisions can also affect a future sale. Restrictive debt, a complicated ownership structure or poorly timed financing can narrow your options when flexibility matters most.

Ask, “What kind of company are we building, and what capital structure will help us get there without creating unnecessary constraints?”

People: Is the team built for the next chapter?

Loyalty matters, especially in closely held and family businesses. Many companies succeed because a small group of people has worked together for years, wearing multiple hats and solving problems through trust and persistence.

But growth changes what a company needs from its people.

That does not mean replacing loyal employees each time the company reaches a new stage. It means assessing whether roles, responsibilities and capabilities are keeping pace. A longtime employee may grow into a larger role with support. The company may also need expertise it has never required before. Often, it needs both.

Owners can become part of the problem without recognizing it. If every important relationship, decision or piece of institutional knowledge runs through you, the company remains dependent on one person. That dependence limits growth, increases risk and can reduce the company’s value to a future buyer.

Ask, “Do we have the leadership, accountability and depth to operate successfully without everything flowing through me?”

Earnings: Are you building profit that is worth something?

Revenue growth is gratifying, but earnings have a greater influence on what a company is worth. The quality of those earnings matters as much as the amount.

Two companies can report the same profit and command very different valuations. Buyers, lenders and investors look at whether margins are durable, profits are predictable and the business converts revenue into profit efficiently. They also examine how much of that performance depends on the owner.

A growing company can still be financially shallow. Its top line may be strong while rising overhead and weakening margins leave little room to invest or withstand a disruption. Because margins tend to erode gradually, the change can be difficult to see from inside the business.

Comparing current results only with your company’s history may not be enough. Outside benchmarks can show how your margins and operating efficiency compare with peers and with what the business could reasonably achieve.

If you have a target value in mind for the company, work backward from it. What level and quality of earnings would support that value? What stands in the way? The answer may involve pricing, operating efficiency, overhead or margins that have slipped over time.

Earnings quality affects more than a future transaction. It determines how much room you have to invest, absorb setbacks and make thoughtful decisions instead of reactive ones.

Succession and exit: Are you preparing before you have to?

Succession planning is easy to postpone when you are busy running the company and do not know when, or whether, you want to sell.

Exit planning covers more than a sale. It prepares the business to keep creating value without depending on its owner.

Starting early preserves more choices. You might sell to a third party, transfer the company to family members, create an opportunity for management or retain ownership while stepping away from daily operations.

Each path requires different preparation. A family successor may need years to develop. A management team may need new incentives or financing. An outside buyer will examine earnings, customer relationships, leadership depth, operating processes and dependence on the founder.

Those weaknesses are difficult to repair during a transaction, health crisis or family change. By the time you decide to exit, many of the factors that determine value have already been established.

Ask, “What needs to be true for this business, and for me, to be ready?”

Seeing the business clearly

Blind spots are a natural consequence of building something complex while standing at its center. Addressing them requires disciplined financial analysis, candid conversations and trusted advisors who will challenge your assumptions.

Capital, talent, earnings and succession deserve attention before a crisis or transaction forces the issue. Owners who treat them as ongoing leadership responsibilities build stronger companies and preserve more choices. When circumstances change, they are better prepared to choose their next move instead of having it chosen for them.