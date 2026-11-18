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TL;DR: Holiday travel puts plenty of business owners on airport and hotel Wi-Fi. Get the Deeper Connect Air Portable Decentralized VPN Travel Router for $279.97 (reg. $349) with no monthly fees.

Thanksgiving and holiday trips mean a lot of work gets done on networks you don’t control. The Deeper Connect Air is a pocket-sized router that encrypts your connection wherever you plug in, with no subscription attached.

Get the Deeper Connect Air for $279.97 (reg. $349) at its Early Black Friday price, with free shipping included.

Secure connections for work on the road

Setup is plug-and-play with no configuration. The router supports speeds up to 300 Mbps and connects up to five devices at once, so a laptop, phone, and tablet can share the same protected connection. It also suits remote employees who need secure access to sensitive files while traveling.

Instead of a traditional VPN server, it runs on a decentralized private network, or DPN, built on a serverless architecture, the company says. The software switches nodes automatically based on your internet usage, and user information stays on personal devices, protected by enterprise-grade cybersecurity.

Ad blocking is built in, including YouTube ads, and one-click parental controls cover family devices. The router can also get around geographic restrictions on services like Netflix and YouTube, and it supports 80+ Web3 features for anyone exploring decentralized apps.

At 5.1 by 2.7 by 0.5 inches, it fits easily in a laptop bag or jacket pocket. Since there are no annual fees, the cost stops at the purchase price.

The box includes the router, a USB-C to USB-A adapter, and an instruction guide, backed by a manufacturer’s 1-year warranty. Shipping is free to the contiguous US, and a signature is required on delivery. It’s also worth considering as a gift for a frequent traveler.

Grab the Deeper Connect Air Portable Decentralized VPN Travel Router before Black Friday for $279.97 (reg. $349).

StackSocial prices subject to change.