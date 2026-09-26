I Built a 7-Person Marketing Team Using AI. Here’s the Exact Setup.

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Key Takeaways

Learn how to move from using AI for isolated marketing tasks to building agents with clearly defined responsibilities.

See how to set up your first agent — starting with a Reel Video Editor — then give it the instructions, context and reusable skills it needs to do its job.

Understand how a manager agent can coordinate research, writing, design, video, publishing and analytics while keeping important decisions under your control.

AI can write the post. It can edit the Reel. It can create the graphic. But if you’re still choosing every topic, briefing every task, moving files between tools, approving every asset and figuring out what actually brought customers in, your marketing department is still you.

That’s the problem I tackle in the video above.

There’s an important distinction for beginners: an AI chat is how you talk to AI. An AI agent is AI equipped to work through a defined job using instructions, information and tools. Instead of starting every task with a new prompt, you’re building an agent around a responsibility it can return to.

I break down how I’m building an AI marketing team using ChatGPT Work and GPT-6 Astra, starting with a Reel Video Editor before expanding into agents for research, writing, design, scheduling and analytics.

The important distinction is that giving AI another task isn’t the same as giving it a job.

Each agent needs a clearly defined role: what it owns, what information it can use, how you expect the work to be done and where its responsibility ends. Reusable skills can preserve how particular tasks should be performed, while clear operating instructions define the agent’s broader responsibility.

In “Embrace Reconstruction,” a chapter of my book The Wolf Is at The Door, I explore AI assistants built around a person’s knowledge, persona and communication style. The same principle matters here. Delegating to AI shouldn’t mean throwing away the judgment that made your marketing work in the first place. Your examples, standards and corrections need somewhere to live beyond yesterday’s conversation.

For solopreneurs, that matters because the workload extends far beyond content creation.

Constant Contact’s Q2 2026 findings reported that 47% of surveyed small business owners manage all of their social media themselves. AI might make individual tasks faster, but somebody still has to connect those tasks into a functioning marketing operation.

That’s where the structure of the team becomes important.

In the video, I show how separate agents can be given different responsibilities, resources and guardrails. Then I demonstrate how a Marketing Manager agent can coordinate their work—passing an approved article to a writer, sending approved copy to a designer and eventually bringing performance data back to an analyst.

The objective isn’t more AI-generated content to babysit. It’s to gradually build a marketing operation where AI agents can carry defined responsibilities, your best instructions improve over time, and you remain in control of the decisions that matter.

For a limited time, download the free AI Marketing Team Setup, including the team map, role instructions and starter skill to help you build your first marketing agent. You’ll also get a free chapter from my book, The Wolf Is at The Door: How to Survive and Thrive in an AI-Driven World, to help you navigate what comes next as AI changes how we work and build businesses.