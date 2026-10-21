AI Is Doing More of the Work. Here’s the Super-Skill You Need to Master Now to Stay Ahead.

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Key Takeaways Persuasion is the ultimate human advantage in the age of AI. As AI automates more tasks and takes over more jobs, the ability to sell your ideas and inspire others to act becomes increasingly valuable.

Master three essential persuasion skills: emotional intelligence, storytelling and effective use of tone and body language to build trust and move people to action.

When you layer these skills on top of the information AI provides, you can accelerate your career and thrive professionally and personally.

The rise of AI is making younger and older workers alike increasingly uneasy. Nearly every conversation I have, especially with young professionals, seems to center on the same worry: Will AI replace them, take their jobs and rob them of a livelihood?

Fortunately, the answer is no, as long as they master the new super-skill: persuasion. By mastering this skill, they can not only avoid displacement — they can quickly climb the career ladder and thrive professionally and personally by learning to sell themselves and their ideas with maximal effectiveness.

After all, persuasion — rightly understood as “shared action” — is a uniquely human skill that can never be replaced by AI.

The growing threat of AI — and the skill that can set you apart

Blue- and white-collar professionals alike face the challenging reality that more and more tasks can be automated. A November 2025 report from McKinsey found that 57% of U.S. work hours are technically automatable today. Boston Consulting Group estimated earlier this year that 50-55% of jobs will be reshaped by AI in the next two to three years, and 12% could be substituted.

AI is already well-positioned to take over many routine, digital and text-heavy tasks. Tasks such as:

Writing: AI can generate coherent texts, including books (an issue at the heart of a growing number of publishing controversies), op-eds and even email. Gmail suggested a surprisingly good response to a query I just received from my boss.

Kids are even growing up using AI to write. A RAND report revealed that 62% of middle school, high school and college students admit to using AI for homework in December 2025, up from 48% in May 2025.

Data collection, entry, processing and basic analysis, which is why there has been a sharp decline in job postings for these skills since 2021.

Basic research, including finding and summarizing documents, comparing, checking and analyzing information, and even drafting reports.

These trends are especially concerning for entry-level or junior knowledge work jobs. At a recent working group meeting on the future of work, one colleague said his organization was now hiring only two research assistants who know how to use AI when it used to hire five. Three jobs, effectively gone.

The best way for professionals to ensure they can thrive is to master skills that will set them apart regardless of how AI and its impact on the economy and workforce evolve. No skill will be more important than the ability to persuade.

Persuasion is the difference between having a good idea and having others embrace it. AI can never get others to embrace ideas. Only persuasive humans can.

Persuasion is foundational to every field, from leadership to sales to engineering.

3 specific persuasion skills are now paramount

First, learn to navigate situations with maximal emotional intelligence. Since AI can already provide more data than you’ll ever need to make your case, focus on ensuring your audience experiences the data the way you need to persuade them.

That starts with considering how you expect your audience to receive the information you share — positively, negatively or neutrally? Make sure you see things from their perspective and prepare, rather than insisting they see things your way.

If the response is likely to be negative, navigate their emotions with empathy. Acknowledge that they’re likely to have a negative response. You can’t defuse negative emotions by ignoring them.

Suppose you’re presenting to management about last quarter’s bad results. Say something like, “I’m sorry. I’m afraid I have some difficult news to share. It’s going to be stressful and disappointing. Last quarter was rough for us.”

What emotions are persuasive? Although we’re awash in negativity these days, in part because we’re wired with “negativity bias,” negativity isn’t persuasive, especially not in the long term. Positive emotions drive shared action far more durably.

Doubtful? Three of the most iconic and impactful figures in the 20th Century — John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr. and Ronald Reagan — were overwhelmingly positive. That’s one reason we remember them so fondly today.

To generate positive emotions, focus on the good things, as well as the big-picture values and ideas you’re for, that resonate with your audience. If you have a vision for making things better, share it.

After sharing the bad news with the board, pivot to your plan for turning things around, how you’re executing it and how it’ll leave the organization in a much better place.

Second, become a phenomenal storyteller, because storytelling is hands-down the most persuasive tool around. Humans are first and foremost story-processors. And people remember stories way better than data. One study found people could recall stories more than twice as much as statistical information.

Storytellers are in high demand. An article in The Wall Street Journal explained that companies are “desperately” seeking people to fill “storyteller” positions. One company was looking for a “Head of Storytelling” with a salary going up to $274,000.

What makes a story persuasive? It has to generate persuasive emotions in the audience that impel them to act. Appealing to their values is a particularly effective way to do this.

Third, strengthen your ability to go beyond words and master things like tone and body language. These often tell a much different story from someone’s words, because the latter are much easier to select than the former, which occur naturally in response to situations. AI won’t be there to pick up on these things for you.

Notice when someone’s tone sounds excited, stressed or irritated. Ensure your tone is appealing. The best tone to adopt is a calm one.

Be mindful of their body language. When you make an offer, watch their face. Do they wince? Or do they look genuinely excited?

On your side, adopt persuasive body language. Hand steepling is one simple way to demonstrate confidence.

When you layer these skills on top of the information AI provides, you will crash through your glass ceiling and reach new professional and personal heights.