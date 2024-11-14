Get All Access for $5/mo

Amazon Launches a Bargain Shop With Most Items Under $10: 'Ultra-Low Prices' Amazon Haul, the company's answer to Temu and Shein, is currently only available to U.S. shoppers using the Amazon Shopping app.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Amazon is launching a deeply discounted shop called Amazon Haul to compete with Temu and Shein.
  • The catch is that items take one to two weeks to arrive and only orders $25 and up are eligible for free shipping.
  • The section is currently in beta and available to all U.S. customers.

An iPhone 16 case for $1.79, a jewelry set for $2.99, and touchscreen gloves for $3.21. These aren't prices for products on Temu or Shein; it's Amazon Haul, a new category on Amazon that functions as a discount store.

Amazon launched the section in beta on Wednesday to all U.S. customers. Every item on Amazon Haul is priced at $20 or less, with most products falling under $10. The bargains apply to a mix of categories, from electronics to fashion.

"Finding great products at very low prices is important to customers, and we continue to explore ways that we can work with our selling partners so they can offer products at ultra-low prices," Amazon's Vice President of Worldwide Selling Partner Services Dharmesh Mehta stated in a press release.

Amazon Haul. Photo Credit: Amazon

By launching Amazon Haul, Amazon opens up a new way to compete with Shein, which made an estimated $32 billion in sales in 2023, and other online marketplaces. The average cost of Shein-labeled clothing is £7.90 or $10.03, according to BBC.

There are downsides to Amazon Haul, though: Items take one to two weeks to arrive. Plus shoppers have to meet a $25 threshold for free shipping. Orders under $25 incur a $3.99 shipping fee and take just as long as free shipping orders to be delivered.

Related: 'Not a Cost Play': Amazon CEO Clarifies Why Employees Have to Come Back to the Office

Another catch applies when it comes to returns: An Amazon Haul purchase must be over $3 to qualify for a return. So the $2.99 set of table runners listed on Amazon Haul, per the press release, would not be eligible for a return.

Amazon is incentivizing shoppers to buy more from Amazon Haul, even if individual items in the category are priced lower than usual. Shoppers get 5% off orders $50 and more and 10% off orders $75 and up.

Amazon Haul can be accessed by navigating to www.amazon.com/haul on a mobile web browser. It's also available on the Amazon Shopping app if users type in Haul in the search bar.

Amazon's revenue was over $574 billion in 2023 with the majority of net revenue earned in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Related: High-Ranking Amazon Exec Defends Return-to-Office Mandate in Leaked Meeting Transcript: 'There Are Other Companies'
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

At 16, She Started a Side Hustle While 'Stuck at Home.' Now It's on Track to Earn Over $3.1 Million This Year.

Evangelina Petrakis, 21, was in high school when she posted on social media for fun — then realized a business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Health & Wellness

I'm a CEO, Founder and Father of 2 — Here Are 3 Practices That Help Me Maintain My Sanity.

This is a combination of active practices that I've put together over a decade of my intense entrepreneurial journey.

By Martins Lasmanis
Business News

Remote Work Enthusiast Kevin O'Leary Does TV Appearance Wearing Suit Jacket, Tie and Pajama Bottoms

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary looks all business—until you see the wide view.

By Erin Davis
Business News

Are Apple Smart Glasses in the Works? Apple Is Eyeing Meta's Ran-Ban Success Story, According to a New Report.

Meta has sold more than 700,000 pairs of smart glasses, with demand even ahead of supply at one point.

By Sherin Shibu
Money & Finance

The 'Richest' U.S. City Probably Isn't Where You Think It Is

It's not located in New York or California.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Hybrid Workers Were Put to the Test Against Fully In-Office Employees — Here's Who Came Out On Top

Productivity barely changed whether employees were in the office or not. However, hybrid workers reported better job satisfaction than in-office workers.

By Sherin Shibu