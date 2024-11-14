Amazon Haul, the company's answer to Temu and Shein, is currently only available to U.S. shoppers using the Amazon Shopping app.

An iPhone 16 case for $1.79, a jewelry set for $2.99, and touchscreen gloves for $3.21. These aren't prices for products on Temu or Shein; it's Amazon Haul, a new category on Amazon that functions as a discount store.

Amazon launched the section in beta on Wednesday to all U.S. customers. Every item on Amazon Haul is priced at $20 or less, with most products falling under $10. The bargains apply to a mix of categories, from electronics to fashion.

"Finding great products at very low prices is important to customers, and we continue to explore ways that we can work with our selling partners so they can offer products at ultra-low prices," Amazon's Vice President of Worldwide Selling Partner Services Dharmesh Mehta stated in a press release.

Amazon Haul. Photo Credit: Amazon

By launching Amazon Haul, Amazon opens up a new way to compete with Shein, which made an estimated $32 billion in sales in 2023, and other online marketplaces. The average cost of Shein-labeled clothing is £7.90 or $10.03, according to BBC.

There are downsides to Amazon Haul, though: Items take one to two weeks to arrive. Plus shoppers have to meet a $25 threshold for free shipping. Orders under $25 incur a $3.99 shipping fee and take just as long as free shipping orders to be delivered.

Another catch applies when it comes to returns: An Amazon Haul purchase must be over $3 to qualify for a return. So the $2.99 set of table runners listed on Amazon Haul, per the press release, would not be eligible for a return.

Amazon is incentivizing shoppers to buy more from Amazon Haul, even if individual items in the category are priced lower than usual. Shoppers get 5% off orders $50 and more and 10% off orders $75 and up.

Amazon Haul can be accessed by navigating to www.amazon.com/haul on a mobile web browser. It's also available on the Amazon Shopping app if users type in Haul in the search bar.

Amazon's revenue was over $574 billion in 2023 with the majority of net revenue earned in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

