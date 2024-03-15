The AI tool could make it easy for sellers to list items, and the spring sale applies to all Amazon shoppers — not just Prime members.

Amazon is making new moves aimed at both sellers and customers.

On the seller side, Amazon announced a new AI feature on Wednesday that could make listing products easier. Sellers can give Amazon a URL instead of manually writing out product details. Generative AI then steps in to automatically process the URL and create a new product listing.

More than 100,000 sellers have already used other generative AI tools that Amazon has introduced, including AI that writes product details automatically based on an image.

For shoppers, Amazon revealed the "Big Spring Sale" on Thursday, which is a six-day seasonal event running from March 20 to March 25 that Amazon is holding for the first time. Spring essentials, like beauty products, electronics, outdoor furniture, and spring fashion, are the focus of the sale.

Amazon gave examples of deals customers in the U.S. can find, including up to 50% off select sports equipment and beauty products and up to 40% off home products and electronics.

Unlike Prime Day discounts, which are limited to Amazon Prime subscribers who pay $139 per year or $15 per month, all Amazon customers can access discounts at the Big Spring Sale.

Prime members still get a perk, though: They have access to a subsection of exclusive deals.

Amazon's annual sales revenue jumped from $513.98 billion in 2022 to $574.78 in 2023, according to Statista estimates. Amazon-specific sales have done well in the past, with the first day of Prime Day in 2023 marking the single biggest sales day in the company's history.