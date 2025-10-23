Key Takeaways Amazon announced on Wednesday that it is working on AI-powered smart glasses to achieve faster delivery times.

The glasses enable drivers to scan packages, follow step-by-step walking instructions to a specific location and verify delivery.

Amazon said that hundreds of drivers have already tested the devices.

Amazon recently unveiled new wearable AI smart glasses to help delivery drivers carry out tasks hands-free, without using their phones.

The e-commerce giant announced on Wednesday that it was working on developing the glasses for faster delivery times. The glasses use AI-powered sensors, computer vision and cameras to create a display that shows everything from navigation instructions to delivery tasks. The frames support prescription lenses, as well as transitional lenses that automatically change according to light.

The glasses enable drivers to scan packages, follow step-by-step walking instructions to a specific location and verify delivery. The device pairs with a controller, worn within the driver’s delivery vest, that includes a swappable battery and a dedicated emergency button to get help along the route if needed.

Amazon’s AI smart glasses for drivers are paired with a delivery vest. Credit: Amazon

Here’s how it works: When a driver parks, the glasses automatically activate and identify the correct package for delivery through camera recognition.

After the driver selects the package, the built-in display shows real-time navigation information to the delivery address, allowing drivers to keep their eyes forward instead of switching between a phone and the package.

The glasses will navigate around hazards and within complex environments like apartment buildings. If the battery runs low, the driver can swap it out with a battery in their delivery vest.

Related: Meta Just Unveiled New Smart Glasses With an Embedded Display — and an iPhone 17 Price Point. Here’s How They Work.

Amazon announced the glasses at its annual “Delivering the Future” logistics event on Wednesday. Beryl Tomay, Amazon’s transportation vice president, said at the event that hundreds of delivery drivers had already tested the glasses, with some recording time savings of 30 minutes for a single eight to ten-hour shift with the help of the devices.

“It reduces the need to manage a phone and a package,” Tomay said at the event, per Reuters. “It helps them stay at attention, which enhances their safety.”

Tomay said that the glasses would be free and optional for drivers to use. This innovation is still experimental and Amazon’s plans for them are undecided, she said. Amazon is piloting the glasses with some delivery drivers in North America and plans to keep working on the technology before a broader rollout, per TechCrunch.

Related: Apple Is Reportedly Developing AI Smart Glasses to Compete with Meta and Google

The smart glasses would cut down the time and cost it takes to deliver packages. Amazon’s shipping costs have steadily increased over the years, climbing from $83.5 billion in 2022 to $89.5 billion in 2023 and $95.8 billion in 2024, per Statista estimates. By 2024, the company’s combined shipping and fulfillment expenses hit $194.3 billion, accounting for 34% of total operating costs, according to Capital One Shopping Research. The glasses target these expenditures by saving seconds or minutes per delivery, which could translate to major financial savings given Amazon’s delivery volume.

News of Amazon smart glasses for drivers first leaked in November 2024. A Reuters report, citing five sources, stated that the glasses would feature a screen with navigation instructions to help drivers deliver packages to unfamiliar locations.

Another report released this September from The Information also highlighted that Amazon was developing a pair of smart glasses for delivery drivers, as well as another pair of glasses with an embedded lens for the general public. The public-facing glasses are expected to be released in late 2026 or early 2027, per the report.

While Amazon is getting in the wearable AI game, Meta is the undisputed leader in the smart glasses market, with a market share of over 70% in the first half of 2025. The company’s dominance is driven by strong sales of its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, which have sold over two million pairs since their October 2023 debut.

Related: Google Is Making AI ‘Intelligent Eyewear’ With Warby Parker After Eyeing Meta’s Ray-Ban Success