Noman Shah
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Noman Shah is an AI innovator, entrepreneur, and founder of XEROTECH LTD, a technology company leveraging AI to scale innovative ventures. With 25+ years of experience, 8+ patents, and training from Harvard and Oxford, he is a thought leader in AI safety, ethical AI, and digital transformation.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Leadership
Founders Experience Time Differently Than Everyone Else. Here's Why — and How They Can Manage It Successfully.
For entrepreneurs, days feel fleeting while months accelerate under the weight of critical milestones. By understanding the Founder's Time Dilation Effect and the duality of execution and strategy, leaders can master their relationship with time, optimize decision-making and sustain long-term growth.