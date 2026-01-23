Elon Musk proclaimed he’s an alien during a Thursday appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos. “I’m often asked, ‘Are there aliens among us?’ And I’ll say that I am one,” the billionaire told BlackRock CEO Larry Fink. But despite the claim, Musk said he thinks it’s very unlikely there is intelligent life beyond Earth. And that belief drives his $600 billion business empire.

“I think we need to assume that life and consciousness is extremely rare and it might only be us,” Musk said, arguing that he would have already seen one with his 6,000 satellites. “And if that’s the case, then we need to do everything possible to ensure that the light of consciousness is not extinguished.” This philosophy underpins Tesla and SpaceX, worth $1.4 trillion and $800 billion respectively. He sees Mars as an insurance policy for humanity’s future and Tesla as creating “sustainable abundance” to preserve civilization.

Critics argue that Musk’s survivalist mindset justifies extreme measures and frames complex challenges as simple engineering problems rather than systemic issues that require collaborative change.

