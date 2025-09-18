Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave the keynote address at Meta Connect on Wednesday, revealing a trio of new smart glasses. The products have been a hit with consumers — the tech giant has sold more than two million pairs of its Ray-Ban glasses since it launched in October 2023.

"It is no surprise that AI glasses are taking off," Zuckerberg said at the event. "The sales trajectory that we've seen is similar to some of the most popular consumer electronics of all time."

The product that took center stage was the Meta Ray-Ban Display, an entirely new pair of glasses ($799) that has a small screen on the bottom right lens and comes with an accompanying neural wristband that tracks hand movements as commands. The screen allows the user to look at messages, take video calls where they can see the person on the other end, see walking directions, watch Instagram Reels, and get a preview of pictures before taking them.

Only the person wearing the glasses is able to see the display, and they can turn off the screen when it is not in use. The user controls the display through the wristband, which allows them to click, scroll, and write out messages with different hand gestures. For example, tapping the thumb and index finger together plays music. The glasses also allow users to generate a live transcription of the speech around them, which they can view on the screen.

Zuckerberg said the screen enables people to "put subtitles on the world."

The Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses function for six hours on a single charge, and the case adds up to 30 hours of battery life. The water-resistant wristband has 18 hours of power. The glasses and the wristband are sold together and will hit shelves in the U.S. on September 30 at retailers like Best Buy, LensCrafters, and Sunglass Hut.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wears a pair of Meta Ray-Ban Display AI glasses with an accompanying neural wristband at Meta Connect 2025. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

At $799, the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses are priced more like a smartphone substitute than an AI accessory. For comparison, the iPhone 17, which Apple announced earlier this month, starts at $799, while the Samsung Galaxy S25, announced in January, is priced a little bit higher at $859.

Other smart glasses with built-in displays, like the $269 RayNeo Air 3s and the $429 Rokid Max 2, are hundreds of dollars cheaper — but don't include a neural wristband.

Zuckerberg also revealed updated Ray-Bans ($379) with double the battery life, improved cameras, and an $80 price hike. The glasses allow users to take photos and videos, make calls, listen to music, and send text messages through voice commands. Facebook's founder also introduced the new $499 Oakley Vanguard glasses, which feature water resistance and a centered camera. These glasses, which join the $400 Oakley Meta HSTN introduced earlier this year as another Meta offering from the Oakley brand, start shipping on October 21.

Meta's smart glasses partner, EssilorLuxottica, stated in July in an earnings report that revenue from the Ray-Ban Meta frames unexpectedly tripled over the past year, making the glasses the No. 1 bestselling frames on the market.

The partnership between Meta and EssilorLuxottica is so lucrative that Meta acquired a stake worth $3.5 billion in the eyewear company in July.