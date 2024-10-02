Get All Access for $5/mo

Is AI Accidentally Spilling Your Company's Secrets? A VC Firm's Private Conversations Were Included in Public Meeting Transcripts. A meeting transcript with "hours" of private conversations was sent to someone who wasn't meant to read it.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • AI researcher Alex Bilzerian accidentally received an AI transcript of private business conversations he wasn't meant to hear from AI service Otter, which has 14 million users.
  • AI has sparked other privacy concerns, especially around surveillance.

Can AI be trusted with confidential information?

That was the question at stake when popular AI transcription service Otter, which has more than 14 million users, sent an automatic transcript of a Zoom meeting to AI researcher Alex Bilzerian last week after he met with a VC firm. The issue is that Bilzerian wasn't meant to see the full transcript, which also transcribed conversations he wasn't meant to hear between the VCs after the official call.

Bilzerian wrote that the AI included "hours of their private conversations" including "intimate, confidential details about their business" in a post on X that has been viewed over five million times.

Otter responded to Bilzerian on X and stated that the VC company could have opted not to share the transcript automatically. It is unclear if the company forgot to end a Zoom call or turn off the AI transcription after the call.

Bilzerian told The Washington Post that he decided not to go through with the deal based on the transcript he received.

X users raised concerns about AI's increased footprint in meetings and shared related anecdotes in response to Bilzerian's post.

Mark Cecchini, director of wealth solutions at Quadrant Capital, wrote that AI assistants were joining meetings more often without being cleared to do so. Kristen Ruby, CEO of public relations firm Ruby Media Group, pointed out that virtual therapy happens through recorded video calls, leading to a possible data hack.

Related: These Days, Everything Is 'Powered By AI.' Here's How to Tell Hype From Real Innovation.

One X user wrote that his wife got an AI transcript of a private meeting while another claimed they received a transcript after an interview with a recorded conversation about why they weren't a good fit.

AI privacy concerns aren't new. According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, AI has the potential to increase the scope of surveillance by enhancing facial recognition technology and predictive algorithms on social media.

However, AI may have an upside. A May 2024 Goldman Sachs study estimates that AI could increase productivity by 25% and notes that "the early signals of future productivity gains look very, very positive."

Related: AI for the Underdog — Here's How Small Businesses Can Thrive With Artificial Intelligence
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

