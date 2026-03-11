YouTube’s New Tool Lets Politicians Hunt Down AI Deepfakes of Themselves — Before They Go Viral

YouTube is handing politicians a new tool to fight back against AI-generated fakes. NBC News reports that the company announced that it is expanding its deepfake detection technology to a pilot group of government officials, political candidates, and journalists. Previously, only YouTube Creators could use the tool.

The tool identifies AI-generated content featuring their likeness and lets them request removal if it violates YouTube policy. Similar to YouTube’s Content ID system for copyright protection, the technology scans for simulated faces made with AI tools that spread misinformation by making public figures say or do things they didn’t in real life.

Not all detected deepfakes will be deleted automatically. YouTube will review each request to determine whether the content is parody or political critique, which are protected forms of free expression. To use the tool, eligible testers must verify their identity by uploading a selfie and government ID before creating a profile and viewing matches.