How to Get Your First 100 Customers With No Marketing Budget

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Key Takeaways Your first customers can be friends and family, and the real test is whether they reorder, refer others and bring in strangers.

A free NPS survey of your first 100 customers can show whether you have something worth scaling.

Product, packaging, sampling and education can do the work a marketing budget normally would.

You don’t need an advertising budget to find your first customers. You need a product people love, a way to tell whether they really love it, and the patience to let them spread the word.

That’s the lesson from Katina Mountanos, founder and CEO of Kosterina, a wellness brand built around high-antioxidant extra virgin olive oil and the modern Mediterranean diet. She launched it as a passion project while working full-time at Walmart and found her first 50 to 100 customers without paid ads. When Kosterina had about 100 customers, a simple survey returned a perfect Net Promoter Score of 100, and Whole Foods found the brand on Instagram and reached out on its own. Today Kosterina is sold at Target, HEB, Crate & Barrel and other national retailers.

In a free Entrepreneur virtual event, Mountanos shared how she turned an idea into a real business on a shoestring, and what she’d prioritize if she were starting from scratch today. Here are six key takeaways from the session.

▶ Watch the full session on YouTube



1. Start with the people you already know

Kosterina’s earliest customers were almost exclusively friends and family. For many founders, that can feel like it doesn’t count. Mountanos sees it differently: the people closest to you are the fastest, cheapest way to get a product into real hands and start learning.

The key is what happens after that first order. Kosterina’s growth beyond its founder’s immediate circle came from repeat purchases and referrals, not from ads. Friends and family reordered, then passed the product along to people Mountanos didn’t know. That chain of recommendations became the brand’s first real marketing engine.



2. Love or loyalty? How to tell the difference

Every founder selling to friends and family faces the same question: do these people genuinely love the product, or are they just being supportive?

Mountanos suggested looking past the first sale and watching what customers do next. Three behaviors matter most:

Repeat purchases. Supportive friends buy once. Customers who love the product come back.

Supportive friends buy once. Customers who love the product come back. Referrals. People recommend things they believe in, not things they bought as a favor.

People recommend things they believe in, not things they bought as a favor. Strangers finding you. When orders start arriving from people outside your network, demand is coming from the product itself, not your relationships.

Those signals, she noted, say far more about a business’s potential than a count of initial sales.



3. A perfect NPS score, and what it meant

When Kosterina reached roughly 100 customers, Mountanos sent out a Net Promoter Score survey. NPS asks one simple question: how likely are you to recommend this product to a friend? Scores range from -100 to 100.

Kosterina scored a 100.

Having used NPS across brands during her time at Walmart, Mountanos knew how rare that result was. She took it as a strong signal that customers didn’t just like the product; they were eager to recommend it. It was one of the moments that convinced her Kosterina could be more than a passion project.

For early-stage founders, the lesson is that validation doesn’t require expensive research. A free survey sent to your first 100 customers can show whether you have a foundation worth building on, and where you need to improve.



4. Don’t wait for perfect

One of the most common mistakes Mountanos sees is founders holding a product back until every detail is right. She’s a believer in rapid prototyping: get something into the market, collect feedback, and use that loop to keep improving.

Launching early does two things at once. It gets you customers sooner, and it shows you what those customers actually want, which is rarely exactly what you imagined. Each round of feedback makes the next version of the product, and the pitch behind it, stronger.



5. Let the product do the marketing

Without a budget to outspend competitors, Kosterina leaned on the things it could control: the product, the packaging and the story behind them.

Make the product worth sharing. Early on, the team stayed focused on high-quality EVOO and distinctive packaging. The goal was simple: give customers something they’d want to buy again, recommend and show off.

Get it into people’s hands. Mountanos views sampling as one of the most effective acquisition tools, because tasting the product can turn a skeptic into a loyal customer. Kosterina also treats gifting as a form of sampling. People who receive a bottle as a gift often become customers themselves.

Educate, don’t just advertise. Most shoppers don’t know much about olive oil quality, or why high-polyphenol EVOO is different. Kosterina filled that gap with content on EVOO, the Mediterranean diet, recipes and broader wellness. That gave people a reason to engage with the brand beyond a product ad, and it costs far less than paid media.

Build a brand people notice. Kosterina’s branding opened doors before the company had scale. Whole Foods discovered the brand on Instagram and reached out directly, and Mountanos has credited the packaging with putting Kosterina on the retailer’s radar. Putting something compelling into the world can create opportunities you’d never be able to buy.

Be ready to change the plan. Kosterina’s Whole Foods launch was built around in-store sampling. Then COVID hit, and the brand couldn’t sample in stores for more than a year. The team had to find other ways to reach new customers, a reminder that early-stage businesses need more than one path to the people they’re trying to reach.



6. Prove it before you leap

Mountanos didn’t quit her job to start Kosterina. She built the brand alongside her full-time role at Walmart, which gave her time to develop the product and gather real evidence of demand before committing to the business full time.

That approach kept the risk low. Instead of betting her savings on an untested idea, she let customers prove it: repeat orders, referrals, a perfect NPS score and an inbound call from Whole Foods. Only then did the passion project become the main event.

For founders working with limited resources, the same priorities apply. Put your money and time into the product itself and into getting it in front of people who can taste, use and talk about it. Be cautious about spending heavily on advertising, or on polishing every detail, before you’ve seen proof that customers will come back and bring others with them.



Watch the full session

If you’ve been waiting for a budget before you get started, this conversation is worth your time. Mountanos shows how a product people love, a few honest signals from early customers and some scrappy marketing took Kosterina from passion project to national retail.

Stop waiting for the budget. Start with the customers you can reach today.

▶ Watch “No Budget, No Problem: How to Win Your First 50 to 100 Customers” on Entrepreneur’s YouTube channel