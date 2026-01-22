How Frustrated Customers Shaped the Way I Run My Business

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I still remember the sound of that phone. It was my first day at my first real job, and the office was so quiet that the ring made me jump. I had just been hired as VP of Operations. I was 22, sitting behind a desk that looked far more official than I felt.

Ten minutes in, the landline rang. I straightened up and answered: “Hi, this is Trevor with the company. How can I help you?”

There was a pause. Then a burst of relief: “Oh my god. I finally reached someone. Where is my wedding video?”

Before I could hang up, it rang again: “Hi, this is Trevor. My wedding was a year ago. Have you guys made the video or not?”

Two calls. Two frustrated brides. Both had trusted us with one of the biggest moments of their lives — and both were wondering if we would ever deliver.

The harsh truth

Over the next three months, I learned the company wasn’t behind. It wasn’t overwhelmed. It was failing. About 50 brides never received what they paid for, and the owner eventually disappeared, still owing me three thousand dollars.

It was messy. It was painful. And it taught me something I’ve never forgotten:

You cannot play around with customer experience. Not in weddings. Not in franchising. Not in anything.

Trust is fragile. It can take years to earn and minutes to destroy.

The lesson from experience

Later in my career, I read Jeffrey Gitomer’s Customer Satisfaction Is Worthless, Customer Loyalty Is Priceless. It connected immediately with what I had lived:

If you wow someone, they tell 25 people.

If you only do the job, they tell no one.

If they have a negative experience, they tell ten people.

That ladder is real. I had stood at the bottom of it — and promised myself I would never build a business that left customers feeling that way.

Building the right experience

Years later, when I started my own company, I went the opposite direction. I wanted everything to feel clear, calm, predictable, and human. I wanted customers to say: “That was the easiest filming day ever.”

We built the experience intentionally — not just the product, but the entire journey:

We show up early and bring coffee.

We check in consistently, so no one wonders what’s happening.

We send a postcard with a selfie from the shoot.

We edit the first video in ten days to keep momentum.

We manage scheduling so clients don’t have to.

We manage franchisees so customers don’t have to.

We solve problems before clients even know they exist.

Because experience matters as much as delivery — sometimes more.

Doubling down on loyalty

Over the last year, we created a texting line for fast communication, built a client dashboard so no one wonders where their project stands, and tightened every system to remove stress.

Loyalty isn’t built in the final product. It happens in the middle — the everyday moments, the check-ins, the clarity, and the feeling of:

“They really have this handled.”

The bottom line

If customers aren’t talking about you, they probably received the bare minimum. And no one talks about the bare minimum. People talk when they’re wowed or burned. Everything else fades away.

So the question is simple:

Are you building a company people talk about for the right reasons?

Because the feeling you create during the experience determines whether customers move up the ladder or fall off completely.

This is leadership. This is the work. This is where loyalty comes from.

