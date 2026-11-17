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How many transformations have you paid for in the past year?

Did you, perhaps, download an app to help you count calories, purchase a fitness tracker, join a gym, subscribe to a personal finance newsletter, sign up for a course on leadership, hire a coach of some kind, or buy any number of other goods, services, and experiences to better yourself?

If so, you embraced the transformation economy. And if you’re an entrepreneur who doesn’t see how your business fits into that space, I suggest you reconsider.

Earlier this year, I published The Transformation Economy: Guiding Customers to Achieve Their Aspirations, with the Harvard Business Review Press.

This book was a natural follow-up to a groundbreaking book I coauthored with Jim Gilmore in 1999 called The Experience Economy. At the time, we argued that a new category of business was on the rise: experiences. Where once economists only recognized three types of businesses — commodities (raw materials), goods (manufactured products), and services (intangible activities) — we showed that experiences were an economic offering in themselves.

My coauthor and I defined experiences as memorable events that engage each individual in an inherently personal way. They’ve always been around — think of movies, concerts, plays, sporting events, and theme parks — but over the past 25 years, new experiences have popped up everywhere: escape rooms, esports, immersive art. Consider brands like Meow Wolf, Topgolf, the Museum of Ice Cream, and Sky Zone.

The experience business is also about more than amusement. Consider Howard Schultz. He acquired a manufacturer of coffee goods and turned it into a coffee-drinking experience now with around 40,000 outlets worldwide. It may be hard to remember a time before there were coffee shops on every city block, but when Schultz expanded Starbucks, it wasn’t the coffee that was novel to most of its customers; it was the experience. A quarter of a century later, staging an experience is an expectation for almost any consumer-facing brand.

Today we see the emergence of a fifth kind of business: transformations. If you help people become more healthy, wealthy, or wise, you are in the transformation business. We all have aspirations, but change can be very hard to accomplish on your own, so we often seek out companies to help us become who we want to be.

Whatever you sell to your customers today, I guarantee you they want more. I’m not talking about making your offerings better, faster, cheaper, higher quality, or more convenient. It’s not about having more features and benefits, more engagement and sensory delights.

Your customers don’t buy what you sell because they value your offerings in and of themselves. A wrinkle-free dress or a new running watch are means, when what customers truly want are ends: to be effortlessly put-together and physically fit. Whatever you’re selling, when you start to sell the ends rather than the means, you will be in the transformation business. Here’s where to start.

Before getting into how, it’s worth stepping back and asking: Why now? Why is the transformation business picking up so much momentum at this moment?

First, on the demand side, most consumers in developed countries have their basic needs met. Once you’re in that position, research shows that buying experiences makes you happier than buying more things. But happiness is a fleeting emotional state, not a transformation in identity.

Secondly, on the supply side, business is a search for value, for differentiation. As goods, services, and even experiences become commoditized, companies will find increasing opportunities in guiding transformations.

Many transformations revolve around developing new capabilities, making lifestyle changes, or stopping bad behaviors. Of course there’s an app for that — a plethora of them, in fact. You can use Noom, Fooducate, or Lasta to cultivate healthy eating habits; Intuit Credit Karma, Goodbudget, or EveryDollar to cultivate beneficial financial habits; Quizlet, Memrise, or Wisdom Quotes to cultivate effective learning habits; Aura, Calm, or Headspace to cultivate valuable mindfulness habits, and Hallow, PrayerMate, and Abide to cultivate virtuous prayer habits. Apps like Habitica, Habitify, and Productive focus on cultivating habits in and of themselves!

Finally, many companies are now using AI to guide people toward their aspirations. Think of it more properly as IA, intelligent augmentation. This best supplements human-to-human coaching with cost-effective AI guidance with data-driven insights. A traditional, in-person career coach could only see so many clients in a day, and their prices reflected that. Now a platform’s services are available to anyone, anywhere, and they can see many, many more clients, because AI handles a large part of customer encounters.

For example, in 2025, BetterUp, a platform that connects employees and individuals to coaches, enhanced its platform with AI coaches customized to each user’s “personality, preferred learning style, and organizational culture.” In a press release the company said that the human and AI coaches will offer a “dynamic blend of support — from AI-powered insights available 24/7 to deep, meaningful connections with expert human coaches.”

Here is why I believe that transformations will be particularly lucrative for entrepreneurs in the years to come: Big businesses will always have an inherent advantage in pricing commodities, while established companies making goods often have a blind spot, thinking they are only in the manufacturing business. This creates a huge opening for entrepreneurs to use the goods and services of large companies as the basis for creating the experiences and transformations people value most highly.

Indeed, people want goods and services to be commoditized, bought at the lowest possible price and with the greatest possible convenience, in order to spend their hard-earned money and harder-earned time on higher-level offerings. With continued advances in digital technology — not just AI but also web-based services, cloud computing, on-demand infrastructure, etc. — you can gain a big presence with a small investment, but still cannot match the scale of established firms. So go around them and compete in the arena so many do not yet see: transformations.

Image Credit: Nicolás Ortega

If you decide that you are ready to join the transformation business, start by thinking about which sphere of transformation your business resides in. For this, we return to the old proverb of being healthy, wealthy, and wise — plus one more: meaning.

Healthy

Being healthy is not just about healthcare, but rather health and well-being, where health is the means to which well-being is the end. No one interacts with the healthcare system unless they want to go (at the most basic level) from sick to well, to find out if they are impaired or injured, or to avoid falling ill in the first place. The general aspiration for well-being drives consumers to increasingly pay out of their own pockets for such offerings, providing great opportunities for new businesses, such as the various fitness device brands like Fitbit (now owned by Google), Oura, and Whoop.

One great example for how to build a transformation around a bigger company’s goods is a company called Calibrate. Calibrate is a weight-loss transformation offering that subsumes GLP-1 medicines, such as Wegovy, into it. The offering starts with diagnosis virtually with a clinician, and proceeds through biweekly one-on-one meetings with a personal coach who works with clients — think of them as aspirants! — on their personal “why.” The aspirant commits to individual goals across a number of elements (food, sleep, emotions, exercise) that support their weight-loss aspiration. This continues even after the weight goal is met, with Calibrate’s app offering interactions that spark inspiration and commitment. After the aspiration is achieved, the follow-through begins. The coach, clinician, and medical team continue the focus on staying healthy through this phase that Calibrate appropriately calls “Sustaining.”

Note how GLP-1 manufacturers could have come out with such programs and gained even more value by helping people actually achieve their weight aspirations. Instead, companies leave it up to users and their physicians, who rarely go to the lengths of Calibrate to actually create the behavioral change that makes the effects of the drug last. With transformations, inputs don’t matter, only outcomes.

Wealthy

Being wealthy is not just about banks, insurance companies, or wealth management. This category of transformation is more appropriately called wealth and prosperity. Most people value wealth precisely because it enables most everything they want to have, experience, and be. Money is a means to the end of prosperity, of having a good life.

For example, Carefull is a financial safety fintech that protects people (especially seniors) from scams, identity theft, and even their own mistakes. The company incorporates its transformative capabilities into the offerings of wealth advisers, banks, credit unions, and insurers, and lets them handle the relationship with clients.

Similarly, Rocket Money is a personal finance tool that tracks customers’ subscriptions and expenditures. It helps root out redundant subscriptions and build budgets — all with the aspiration of making you more financially savvy, aware, and in control.

Wise

Being wise is not just about educational institutions but knowledge and wisdom, with knowledge as the means and wisdom as the end. It’s about applying what we learn with perspective and judgment, about shifting from knowing to doing.

Edtech company Echo360, for instance, offers a customizable e-learning platform that works with educational, corporate, and government institutions to better engage learners and improve educational outcomes. It recognizes its three distinct constituencies: administrators, instructors, and learners. The company’s transformation platform tailors experiences to each constituency to inspire learners to achieve their educational goals, encourage instructors to get into flow and improve their performance, and enables administrators to create collaborative environments that yield the educational outcomes they value most for their organizations.

Meaning

Finally, there is purpose and meaning. Purpose is the means to which meaning is the end. People not only desire but need to have meaning in their lives; it is core to who we are as human beings. And fulfilling our life’s purpose gives us meaning.

The Modern Elder Academy, founded by serial entrepreneur Chip Conley, is a great example. Conley calls it a place where “midlifers” can “reimagine and repurpose themselves: to create a life that’s as deep and meaningful as it is long.” Think of it as a “chrysalis,” a place where people come to reflect on, think through, and transform their lives. Its science-based curriculum is taught at its campuses in Baja, Mexico, and Santa Fe, New Mexico. Its offerings also include online programs and events, videos, and a Wisdom Weekly newsletter. Everything it does guides midlifers in making the leap from who they have been to who they will become.

If your entrepreneurial endeavor fits anywhere among the four spheres of transformation, then think about how you might extend your offerings — commodities, goods, services, or experiences — to design, create, and especially guide transformation offerings that help customers achieve their aspirations.

As you make the shift up to guiding transformations, recognize that you can find opportunities in more than one sphere. After all, the four overlap. Knowledge enables prosperity. Prosperity facilitates well-being. Wealth and health govern and influence the pursuit of purpose. Having purpose fuels the pursuit of wisdom, engenders well-being, and shapes a personal sense of what it means to be prosperous. Around and around we go.

And at the intersection of the four spheres, we find their shared commonality: Together they foster human flourishing, helping us to progress, to be happier, to live more abundantly.

Fostering human flourishing is the true purpose of business, its raison d’être. Customers buy economic offerings to enhance their lives, and your role is to design, create, and sell those offerings. Supporting flourishing is not a social responsibility; it’s a business imperative. It is core to why companies exist at all, from time immemorial.

So whatever transformation business you create, recognize that profits are not the goal. Profits are merely the measure of how well you foster human flourishing