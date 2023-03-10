Sky Zone
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$1.6M - $3.3M
Units as of 2022
166 21% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Founded in 2004 by Rick Platt, Sky Zone is the world’s first indoor trampoline park. The wall-to-wall indoor park offers excitement and adventure to people of all ages, with over 150 franchises across the U.S. and around the world. Sky Zonefeatures a wide array of fit, fun, and low-impact activities ranging from fitness classes, ultimate dodgeball, and open jump to corporate events, birthday parties, and other group outings.

The company strives to maintain its top position by maintaining a viable and appealing brand position to new customers without isolating the existing audience, hence growing its customer base and driving long-term growth.

Why You May Want to Start a Sky Zone Franchise

If you like to live in the moment, you should feel right at home with a Sky Zone franchise. Starting this franchise means you can both satisfy your hobbies and give back to the community. Sky Zone is the originator of an indoor trampoline park industry that has recently sprouted like a giant leap through the air. Both adults and kids enjoy playing games and bouncing around on trampolines and are willing to pay for the fun. 

As a franchise owner, you can join a network of Sky Zone franchises that enrich the lives of thousands of children and adults. Through your franchise, you offer them a space to learn, grow, and have fun. People can enjoy their favorite activities and mingle with others for fun.

What Might Make Sky Zone a Good Choice?

In addition to being a fun place to work, Sky Zone has made the list for Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. That ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

In order to become a Sky Zone franchisee, you should make sure you’re financially ready for a franchise fee and other potential start-up fees. These will include royalty percentages and fees, and renewal fees. Sky Zone offers a ten-year term agreement that can be renewed if both you and the franchisor are satisfied. No two Sky Zone franchises are the same. Factors such as the size and location of your franchise may significantly contribute to your franchise unit's success.

How to Open Your Own Sky Zone Franchise

As you make your decision regarding whether to become a franchisee with Sky Zone, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

During the process, you'll have the chance to chat with a franchise representative who can answer questions and review franchise location opportunities with you. The Franchise Disclosure Document can give you a better understanding of their franchise cost, vision, brand, and financial assistance. 

Once on board, you'll typically be assigned a franchise support consultant who will help guide your startup and connect you to a business and marketing advisor. You’ll have to attend a 40+ hour  training program, which takes place at one of the franchisor’s certified training Sky Zone franchises. By the time you're done, you'll be in the zone for opening your own trampoline park. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Sky Zone

Industry
Recreation
Related Categories
Adventure Parks/Entertainment Centers, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Children's Fitness Programs, Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses
Founded
2004
Parent Company
CircusTrix
Leadership
Elizabeth Blair, CEO
Corporate Address
1201 W. 5th St.
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2009 (14 years)
# of employees at HQ
177
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
166 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Sky Zone franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$60,000
Initial Investment
$1,558,000 - $3,304,000
Net Worth Requirement
$1,000,000 - $1,800,000
Cash Requirement
$300,000 - $500,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
27+ hours
Classroom Training
40+ hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
40-80
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Sky Zone? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Sky Zone landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Sky Zone.

Kumon

Supplemental education
Ranked #6
Request Info

Goldfish Swim School

Infant and child swimming lessons
Ranked #53
Learn More

Planet Fitness

Fitness clubs
Ranked #7
Learn More

Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services

In-home tutoring
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing