Founded in 2004 by Rick Platt, Sky Zone is the world’s first indoor trampoline park. The wall-to-wall indoor park offers excitement and adventure to people of all ages, with over 150 franchises across the U.S. and around the world. Sky Zonefeatures a wide array of fit, fun, and low-impact activities ranging from fitness classes, ultimate dodgeball, and open jump to corporate events, birthday parties, and other group outings.

The company strives to maintain its top position by maintaining a viable and appealing brand position to new customers without isolating the existing audience, hence growing its customer base and driving long-term growth.

Why You May Want to Start a Sky Zone Franchise

If you like to live in the moment, you should feel right at home with a Sky Zone franchise. Starting this franchise means you can both satisfy your hobbies and give back to the community. Sky Zone is the originator of an indoor trampoline park industry that has recently sprouted like a giant leap through the air. Both adults and kids enjoy playing games and bouncing around on trampolines and are willing to pay for the fun.

As a franchise owner, you can join a network of Sky Zone franchises that enrich the lives of thousands of children and adults. Through your franchise, you offer them a space to learn, grow, and have fun. People can enjoy their favorite activities and mingle with others for fun.

What Might Make Sky Zone a Good Choice?

In addition to being a fun place to work, Sky Zone has made the list for Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. That ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

In order to become a Sky Zone franchisee, you should make sure you’re financially ready for a franchise fee and other potential start-up fees. These will include royalty percentages and fees, and renewal fees. Sky Zone offers a ten-year term agreement that can be renewed if both you and the franchisor are satisfied. No two Sky Zone franchises are the same. Factors such as the size and location of your franchise may significantly contribute to your franchise unit's success.

How to Open Your Own Sky Zone Franchise

As you make your decision regarding whether to become a franchisee with Sky Zone, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

During the process, you'll have the chance to chat with a franchise representative who can answer questions and review franchise location opportunities with you. The Franchise Disclosure Document can give you a better understanding of their franchise cost, vision, brand, and financial assistance.

Once on board, you'll typically be assigned a franchise support consultant who will help guide your startup and connect you to a business and marketing advisor. You’ll have to attend a 40+ hour training program, which takes place at one of the franchisor’s certified training Sky Zone franchises. By the time you're done, you'll be in the zone for opening your own trampoline park.