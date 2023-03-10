Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$1.6M - $3.3M
- Units as of 2022
-
166 21% over 3 years
Founded in 2004 by Rick Platt, Sky Zone is the world’s first indoor trampoline park. The wall-to-wall indoor park offers excitement and adventure to people of all ages, with over 150 franchises across the U.S. and around the world. Sky Zonefeatures a wide array of fit, fun, and low-impact activities ranging from fitness classes, ultimate dodgeball, and open jump to corporate events, birthday parties, and other group outings.
The company strives to maintain its top position by maintaining a viable and appealing brand position to new customers without isolating the existing audience, hence growing its customer base and driving long-term growth.
Why You May Want to Start a Sky Zone Franchise
If you like to live in the moment, you should feel right at home with a Sky Zone franchise. Starting this franchise means you can both satisfy your hobbies and give back to the community. Sky Zone is the originator of an indoor trampoline park industry that has recently sprouted like a giant leap through the air. Both adults and kids enjoy playing games and bouncing around on trampolines and are willing to pay for the fun.
As a franchise owner, you can join a network of Sky Zone franchises that enrich the lives of thousands of children and adults. Through your franchise, you offer them a space to learn, grow, and have fun. People can enjoy their favorite activities and mingle with others for fun.
What Might Make Sky Zone a Good Choice?
In addition to being a fun place to work, Sky Zone has made the list for Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. That ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
In order to become a Sky Zone franchisee, you should make sure you’re financially ready for a franchise fee and other potential start-up fees. These will include royalty percentages and fees, and renewal fees. Sky Zone offers a ten-year term agreement that can be renewed if both you and the franchisor are satisfied. No two Sky Zone franchises are the same. Factors such as the size and location of your franchise may significantly contribute to your franchise unit's success.
How to Open Your Own Sky Zone Franchise
As you make your decision regarding whether to become a franchisee with Sky Zone, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
During the process, you'll have the chance to chat with a franchise representative who can answer questions and review franchise location opportunities with you. The Franchise Disclosure Document can give you a better understanding of their franchise cost, vision, brand, and financial assistance.
Once on board, you'll typically be assigned a franchise support consultant who will help guide your startup and connect you to a business and marketing advisor. You’ll have to attend a 40+ hour training program, which takes place at one of the franchisor’s certified training Sky Zone franchises. By the time you're done, you'll be in the zone for opening your own trampoline park.
Company Overview
About Sky Zone
- Industry
- Recreation
- Founded
- 2004
- Parent Company
- CircusTrix
- Leadership
- Elizabeth Blair, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
1201 W. 5th St.
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2009 (14 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 177
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 166 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Sky Zone franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $60,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $1,558,000 - $3,304,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $1,000,000 - $1,800,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $300,000 - $500,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 27+ hours
- Classroom Training
- 40+ hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite Selection
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 40-80
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Sky Zone? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Sky Zone landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
