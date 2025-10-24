Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Most entrepreneurs dream of building a company, scaling it and one day capping it off in a lucrative exit. With that payout, they hope to ride off into the sunset. However, counting exclusively on future sales is a risky strategy that leaves business owners underfunded when they leave. Ideally, your business should fund your retirement years before you consider selling.

Shifting your mindset and your money is the key to building a business that thrives and actively secures your financial future.

The exit myth: Why a windfall isn’t a plan

Too many entrepreneurs treat their eventual business sale like a lottery ticket. However, a successful exit isn’t guaranteed. Market conditions can change anytime, and buyer interest may dry up. An unforeseen health issue or family responsibilities can also accelerate timelines.

It has been found that a large percentage of small business owners never succeed in selling their businesses. According to Morgan & Westfield, small businesses have a success rate between 15% and 30%. The success rate of mid-sized companies is estimated to be between 30% and 70%.

Even among those who do sell, many sell at prices below expectations. As such, an exit strategy based on the assumption that it may or may not occur is more of a gamble than a sound investment.

For this reason, forward-thinking entrepreneurs build retirement into their businesses from day one, not as an afterthought but as a fundamental part of their strategy.

Principle #1: Treat your business like an income engine, not a piggy bank

In the early stages of your business, it’s tempting to invest every dollar back into it. However, that strategy often leads to a dangerous imbalance: your business grows, but your finances stagnate.

Start thinking of your business as an income-producing asset that can fund your operation and your financial goals. In other words, you should pay yourself a reasonable salary, make retirement contributions and accumulate wealth outside the workplace.

You will have a financial cushion with consistent income and investments, even if the business doesn’t sell.

Principle #2: Separate personal wealth from business wealth

There is often a blurring of the line between personal and business finances among entrepreneurs. Even though that may seem efficient, it creates a risk. If your business suffers or fails, your retirement prospects also disappear.

Instead, start investing a portion of your profits or salary. Included here are:

Solo 401(k)s or SEP IRAs . Small business owners and self-employed individuals can save for retirement tax-deferred through these accounts.

. Small business owners and self-employed individuals can save for retirement tax-deferred through these accounts. Brokerage accounts . Unlike retirement accounts, these are useful for building wealth over the long term.

. Unlike retirement accounts, these are useful for building wealth over the long term. Real estate or passive income streams. Your assets shouldn’t be limited to your core business. You may consider investing in rental properties or dividend-paying stocks that offer regular dividends. In addition, selling digital products or online courses can provide a steady source of passive income.

You build a firewall between the two by diversifying your business and retirement.

Principle #3: Use profit first — with a twist

According to Mike Michalowicz, “Profit First” encourages business owners to allocate profit before expenses, reversing the traditional income-expense-profit equation.

In retirement planning, you can apply the following logic: “Retirement First.”

You automatically deposit a fixed percentage into a retirement or investment account as soon as you pay yourself. This essentially puts it on autopilot instead of leaving it up to willpower.

If your business has a few bumps, this small habit will create a snowball effect and grow your retirement.

Principle #4: Build a sellable business, but don’t rely on selling

If you plan to sell one day, consider it a bonus — not your endgame. Until then, focus on creating a business that could survive without you. Essentially, that means:

Creating systems and processes that are documented.

Minimizing your direct involvement.

Setting up recurring revenue streams.

Establishing a strong financial record and performance metrics.

Building a reliable, skilled team.

By taking these steps, you increase the business’s value, which is beneficial whether you sell it or pass it on. However, you’ll have built a sustainable income engine even if you keep it.

Principle #5: Don’t forget tax strategy

To plan for a successful retirement, you must consider tax strategies. To reduce taxable income and boost retirement savings, entrepreneurs can use the following tools;

Defined benefit plans . Unlike traditional IRAs, these plans allow high earners to contribute massive amounts.

. Unlike traditional IRAs, these plans allow high earners to contribute massive amounts. Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) . If used for medical expenses, it is triple tax-advantaged.

. If used for medical expenses, it is triple tax-advantaged. Business expense deductions. If you take advantage of deductions for travel, home office and equipment, you can reduce your taxable income, which means you’ll be able to contribute more to retirement.

Talk to a tax advisor who is familiar with entrepreneurial finances. After all, whenever you save on taxes, you can invest that money in your future.

Principle #6: Think long-term, not just growth

Aiming for revenue goals or vanity metrics like 7-figure months, viral growth and investor buzz is easy. However, these achievements will not add up to long-term personal wealth in the long run.

Your business’s success shouldn’t be measured by its growth alone, but by its ability to support your life goals, especially your retirement. Regularly ask yourself:

How much money am I consistently saving outside my business?

Even if I never sell, could I retire in 10 years?

How sustainable is my current lifestyle?

Rather than only relying on market trends or social media narratives, let those answers guide your decisions.

Principle #7: Consider annuities or passive investment vehicles

You might want to consider investing some of your personal wealth in low-volatility, income-producing assets once you accumulate it. Examples include;

In addition to providing predictable returns, fixed indexed annuities protect the principal.

Income can be generated by dividend-paying stocks or REITs.

A CD ladder or bond ladder can provide a reliable cash flow without posing a high level of risk.

Although these options won’t provide the excitement of scaling a business, they can bring you peace of mind.

Final Thoughts: Build to live, not just to exit

There are other pathways to financial freedom than the “big exit.” For example, one of the most stable and realistic paths is to build a business that offers real-time retirement funding.

There is no need to wait for the perfect buyer, market cycle or exit for your future. Instead, let your business provide the steady energy that powers your long-term freedom, starting now.