Key Takeaways Fintech’s growth is moving beyond Silicon Valley. New markets have emerged and are growing because financial inefficiency is still a daily reality, and tech provides immediate relief.

From Latin America to Africa and Southeast Asia, fintechs are thriving by solving structural inefficiencies, leveraging AI and scaling faster in underbanked markets.

Investors who understand the local context, study the interaction between regulation and technology and enter these markets early will gain a competitive advantage.

For more than a decade, Silicon Valley shaped the global fintech narrative. It produced the earliest neobanks, pioneered embedded payments and created the infrastructure layers that modern financial platforms still rely on.

But over the last five years, new markets have emerged and are attracting considerable attention. Yes, Silicon Valley remains the center of gravity, but the slowdown in breakthrough innovation, combined with rising operational costs and tighter competition for engineering talent, has prompted many investors to widen their field of view. At the same time, fintech ecosystems across Europe, Latin America, MENA and Southeast Asia have accelerated rapidly.

These markets are not growing because they want the latest trend. They are growing because financial inefficiency is still a daily reality, and technology provides immediate relief.

Emerging and frontier regions are producing high-growth fintechs solving local pain points

In the regions where we are most active as investors, the pattern is consistent. High-friction environments produce high-growth fintech companies.

Latin America continues to show how large underbanked populations create a natural runway for digital lenders and mobile-first banks. MENA and African markets are moving from cash-heavy economies to digital payments at a pace that would be difficult to replicate in mature markets. Southeast Asia faces fragmented payment architectures that create opportunities for interoperable wallets, clearing layers and regional rails.

Even in post-Soviet and Central European markets, where banking penetration is relatively high, the dominance of legacy systems leaves room for AI-first financial products that can compete on speed, cost and user experience.

This dynamic has already produced globally significant companies. Nubank in Brazil, M-Pesa in Kenya, Fawry in Egypt, Plata in Mexico, Kuda in Nigeria and Ualá in Argentina all emerged from markets where traditional financial infrastructure could not keep up with user needs. Their growth illustrates the simple reality that structural inefficiency remains one of the strongest predictors of fintech adoption.

Why emerging markets are ripe for fintech disruption

The appeal of emerging markets goes beyond demographic growth. In many countries, the starting point is fundamentally different from that of the United States. Millions of consumers and small businesses still lack access to credit, savings tools, insurance products or reliable payment methods. New entrants build cloud-native systems without needing to migrate away from decades of outdated infrastructure. Consumers who never relied on physical branches move directly to mobile wallets, instant credit scoring and AI-assisted financial services.

As an example, the banking penetration in India was below 17% just 15 years ago. And today, there are 26 local fintech unicorns providing various kinds of services for a huge market, which, even if it is growing rapidly, is still underserved.

Nigeria provides another vivid example of this dynamic. As Africa’s largest economy with over 200 million people, more than 60% of its adult population remains unbanked. This gap in traditional infrastructure created a perfect runway for digital-first challengers like Kuda (which we invested in at a very early stage). Kuda participated in the Startupbootcamp AfriTech accelerator in 2018 and reached a $500 million valuation just two years later, scaling in a market where demand for accessible financial services is structural, not optional.

Governments in several regions have also recognized the economic leverage of modern payment systems and openly support experimentation. Regulatory sandboxes, digital-bank licenses and open frameworks are becoming more common. Brazil’s rollout of PIX, for example, created a nationwide real-time payments layer in under three years and accelerated the entire fintech sector.

These dynamics create meaningful advantages for investors. Customer acquisition costs tend to be lower than in the United States, and the unit economics of digital financial services often improve more quickly because the competition from entrenched incumbents is weaker.

Europe: A model for responsible, scalable fintech growth

Europe provides a different but equally important lesson. Although it is not an emerging market, it has become one of the most structured and strategically relevant ecosystems for building fintech at scale. The PSD2 and Open Banking frameworks established interoperability that remains unmatched globally. The AI Act, despite its complexity, introduces regulatory clarity for AI-enabled financial products and gives founders predictable governance expectations.

This environment has already produced companies with truly global ambitions. Revolut (another company we invested in), founded in London a decade ago, scaled from a regional challenger to one of the world’s most valuable fintechs, now serving more than 40 million customers and valued at over $75 billion. This investment has delivered a 44x return on our initial check in 2018. Its growth illustrates how strong consumer trust, regulatory consistency and seamless access to the European single market enable fintech innovations to scale rapidly and responsibly.

Some observers argue that Europe is overregulated, yet the consistency of the framework has produced meaningful benefits. Consumer trust is higher in some European nations, which, combined with the fact that compliance pathways are clearer, helps founders build long-term infrastructure without fearing sudden changes in regulatory posture. Cities such as London, Berlin, Warsaw and Vilnius show that responsible innovation does not slow companies down. It creates an environment where scalable fintech can grow with less volatility.

California is no longer the sole main value driver for the fintech industry

Taken together, these developments explain why the next generation of category-defining fintech companies could emerge from places such as Cairo, São Paulo, Lagos, Mexico City, Warsaw, Jakarta or Istanbul.

As generative AI becomes a core component of risk scoring, onboarding, fraud detection and advisory services, markets that are still building their financial systems have an advantage. They can integrate AI from the beginning rather than retrofitting it onto systems built decades ago.

The global fintech landscape has expanded far beyond Silicon Valley. Some of the most promising opportunities now arise in markets where digital financial services solve essential problems rather than incrementally improving existing products.

Regions such as Egypt, Nigeria, Mexico and Indonesia combine unmet demand with regulatory momentum and AI-native infrastructure.

For investors, broadening their geographic focus is no longer a contrarian strategy. It is a competitive advantage. Those who understand the local context, study the interaction between regulation and technology and enter these markets early will be the ones backing the next generation of global fintech leaders.