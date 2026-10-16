I Realized I Was My Company’s Biggest Bottleneck. Here’s What I Was Getting Wrong — and How I Fixed It.

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Key Takeaways I became my company’s biggest bottleneck when every decision still ran through me, even as the company scaled.

You may bottleneck in your company if work arrives finished except for the last step, decisions get scheduled instead of made, your calendar becomes the project timeline and/or people stop arguing with you.

To get out of the approval queue, you need to name an owner for every decision, write down the reasoning alongside the verdict and let good-enough decisions stand.

When my company, Teamflect, was just a startup, every decision ran through me, and that was a good thing.

We were small enough that I had context on almost everything: what a customer had asked for last quarter, why a feature was priced the way it was, what we had already tried on the website. A quick message to me was genuinely the fastest way for anyone to get an answer, so people sent them, and I answered fast.

The company scaled and sadly, so did this habit.

One morning, I opened my laptop to four questions waiting from four different parts of the business. Sales wanted to know how much pricing flexibility we had on an enterprise deal. Product wanted a call on whether a customer request should move the roadmap. Marketing wanted approval before publishing, and customer success wanted to know if we could make an exception for one account.

None of them was a big decision. That is what made the problem so hard to see.

I worked through them one by one and felt useful, because from where I sat, I had just helped four teams move faster before 10 a.m.

Then I started paying attention to what had happened before I replied: nothing.

Work that was 95% finished would sit untouched because the last 5% needed a yes from me. The people waiting had more than enough experience to make those calls themselves. They had learned that my approval was the safest final step, so they stopped taking it.

Founders rarely get told the problem is them. So here is what I got wrong and what fixed it, all in hopes that fellow founders can avoid becoming bottlenecks themselves.

4 signals that you have become the bottleneck

The hard part about this problem is that none of the evidence looks like evidence. When you become a bottleneck for the team around you, it doesn’t necessarily show up as dysfunction or unfinished projects but more along the lines of constant deferrals and a lack of empowerment. These are the four signals worth watching for:

Work arrives finished except for the last step: People stop shipping because shipping has quietly become your job rather than theirs.

Decisions get scheduled instead of made: When a call can wait until Thursday, and it sits inside someone else’s area of responsibility, this clearly points to a bottleneck.

Your calendar becomes the project timeline: Work moves at the speed of your availability rather than the team’s.

People stop arguing with you: While the initial reaction might be to simply read this as alignment, it is, in fact, a clear sign that you have become the only shot-caller. However, you wouldn’t be alone in this, since Gallup’s 2025 data shows just 28% of employees strongly agree that their opinions count at work.

All four get more expensive as you move upmarket, because enterprise customers generate unusual situations by nature. If the unusual still has to reach the founder, then an increase in your headcount doesn’t actually mean you’ve scaled.

Why delegating more work isn’t the answer

The simplest answer to any discussion about founder bottlenecks is to delegate more. Early-stage founders often take up plenty of responsibility and hold on to them down the line.

That being said, the problem with most founder-centered bottlenecks comes from the fact that they are often delegating the task and keeping the judgment. Here is the darker side of this structure: It teaches the capable people that you hired to do the work that their ownership over is grossly undervalued. This can lead to your team lacking agency and empowerment, and growing disengaged over time.

A 2025 study in Current Psychology separated decision-making autonomy from control over methods and scheduling, and found that only decision-making autonomy produced a real sense of personal responsibility for the work, which in turn drove engagement.

So the question is never how much work the founder can hand off. It is whether anyone can predict what they will think. As long as the founder’s criteria stay in their head, asking them is the rational move. In my case, fixing that took three changes, and none of them involved giving away more work.

3 changes founders implement to take themselves out of the approval queue

The real work is to move the decisions themselves, along with the reasoning behind them, out of the founder’s head and into the open. Here are three changes that helped us as we scaled the company.

1. Name an owner for every recurring decision

We listed the choices that kept coming back to me, such as feature customizations or publishing calls. Each one got a name attached to it.

The hardest ones to hand over were the decisions people had always sent to me. Not because they were complicated, but because routing them my way had become the default. Some of those calls now get made differently than I would have made, but they aren’t made worse.

2. Write down the reasoning alongside the verdict

This change did the most. Instead of replying “yes, go ahead.” I started explaining what I was weighing.

Atlassian’s 2025 research, covering 12,000 knowledge workers and 200 executives, found that teams lose a quarter of their time searching for answers, and 56% said they often have to ask someone or set up a meeting just to get information they need. Over time, my thought process stopped being one of those answers.

3. Let good-enough decisions stand

This is the hardest of the three, because the edit always feels free. It is not.

Every time you correct a call after the fact, you teach the person who made it that it was never really their call. The next one comes back to you.

If you want to know, as a founder, whether you have the same problem, ask what would stop if you disappeared for two weeks. Then ask whether it would stop because it needs you, or because people learned to wait.