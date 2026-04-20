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Key Takeaways Constant availability isn’t leadership — it’s a bottleneck. Always being reachable often prevents teams from developing their own judgment and slows long-term business growth.

Stepping back seems risky because reduced availability feels like reduced value. But ask yourself: Is my availability strengthening the business, or simply nurturing my need for control?

True leadership means building a business that can run without you. Scaling sustainably requires tolerating some short-term discomfort so the business grows stronger in the long run.

Business owners pride themselves on productivity.

We answer messages late at night, even though we’re not supposed to, we take unscheduled meetings in between scheduled meetings as we’re sitting in traffic, we reply to emails within minutes and step into conversations that — let’s face it — don’t always require us being there.

We stay reachable at all times and wear that “access” as a badge of honor, convinced it proves we are responsible and committed.

I, too, have done this more times than I care to admit, because it feels like leadership.

But I am going to say something you may not like: It is not. Ouch.

Did that hurt? You’re likely a fellow entrepreneur, and that hit too close to home. The good news is this is far more common than you think, and there’s a solution (read on).

I recently surveyed 100+ established business owners with over $1 million in annual revenue, and their #1 behavioral challenge was “I’m constantly available.”

Having built and scaled businesses across two continents, I recognized this pattern quickly. The business owners who struggle to grow are rarely the least capable. More often, they’re the most reachable.

That is the paradox.

Responsiveness feels valuable

Early in your entrepreneurial journey, availability gives you an edge. It’s logical: You stay close to customers to solve problems quickly, and you think that makes you indispensable.

I remember periods in my own businesses when I knew about every client issue before anyone else did, and that awareness felt powerful. If something went wrong, I was already involved, and that gave me a sense of control that was hard to let go of.

Growth, however, changes the rules. As my mentor, Dr. Marshall Goldsmith, says, “What got you here won’t get you there” — when revenue increases from $500,000 to $5 million, the team grows, and complexity rises, yet our behavior often stays the same.

I’m sure you can relate. Clearing your inbox feels productive, yet the underlying patterns that created those messages remain untouched (aka, just wait until tomorrow morning — you’re back to square one!) That is the trap.

Teams take cues from you. If you tackle something that needs a decision to be made too soon, you might feel that you did well in taking care of it so quickly, but others stop developing judgment for themselves. And over time, smaller problems will reach you by habit rather than necessity.

Strategic thinking needs space, and that space disappears when every notification demands attention.

Availability creates movement, but not progress. It’s Brownian motion — there’s a lot happening, but it’s all erratic and without a concerted effort in a predictable direction.

The emotional pull of being needed

Most founders remain constantly available for emotional reasons rather than strategic ones.

When you reply instantly, you feel useful

When you solve quickly, you feel competent

When your name appears in every key decision, you feel in control

That can feel really, really good!

But if you think about it, is it really control? Your illusion of control inadvertently trains the company to rely on your presence instead of its own capability. At some point, you realize something uncomfortable. You have become the bottleneck you once criticized.

Why stepping back feels risky

If this challenge were purely operational, the remedy would be simple. Delegate more responsibility and protect time for thinking. Strengthen processes so decisions do not funnel back to you.

Alas, it is not.

Experienced business owners understand this in theory, but they still resist doing it.

Reduced availability feels like reduced value. Inside us all is an unspoken fear that if you are not visible in every detail, your relevance declines. If you are absent from decisions, standards slip, and you lose the momentum you worked so hard to build in your early years.

So you fill up your calendar and keep finding different ways to prove you are indispensable, which feels safer in the short term.

The shift you need to make today

Living a life of zero regrets means changing your focus to intention rather than action.

In business terms, this means designing a company that performs well without your continuous presence. I, too, learned this the hard way. I had to slowly learn to separate my identity from my output so my self-worth wouldn’t rest in my availability!

Ask yourself a tough but important question: Is my availability strengthening the business, or simply nurturing my need for control?

The strongest leaders I work with make deliberate adjustments. They slow down their responses on non-critical matters and allow time and space for others to think. They tolerate minor mistakes in the short run, so that in the long-term, the team’s capability grows.

At first, this feels uncomfortable. Trust me, I know! Watching someone take over as you’re disconnected in the mountains with no cell signal can be disorienting at first. Checking in to see a team member wrestle with a problem you could solve quickly tests your restraint.

Against your impulses, practice pausing in those moments. As this pattern takes hold, you will see confidence spreading through the team, and the business becomes steadier.

Ready to break free?

Imagine you step away for two weeks and disconnect fully.

What would possibly break?

If most operations stall, availability has become a crutch. If little changes, you are leading at a different level.

Entrepreneurship often begins with hustle and intensity, but then quickly turns into restraint and clarity as you mature. Constant availability can look productive and feel noble, but very often masks fear. Business owners who scale sustainably accept being less available so their businesses grow stronger.

That is leadership.