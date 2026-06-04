I Built Movement Into My Company’s Workday — Here’s How It Changed Focus and Output

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Picture a typical workday. Back-to-back meetings, long stretches at a desk, emails between calls, lunch eaten in front of a screen. Most modern workplaces aren’t just sedentary by accident — they’re designed that way. And over time, that design quietly erodes one of the most important drivers of business performance: how well people think.

After nearly a decade building and scaling BetterMe, I’ve become convinced of something most companies overlook: movement isn’t a wellness perk — it’s a productivity lever. And the companies that understand this are starting to build it into how work actually gets done.

The hidden cost of sitting all day

Most people don’t notice the impact of inactivity in real time. It doesn’t feel dramatic. But by mid-afternoon, something shifts: focus drops, decision-making slows, and even simple tasks feel heavier than they should. It’s easy to blame workload or stress, but often, it’s physiological. The human brain performs better with movement. Blood flow increases, oxygen delivery improves, and cognitive function sharpens. When people sit for hours without interruption, they don’t just get physically stagnant — they become mentally slower. And that has a direct cost on output.

Research from the McKinsey Health Institute estimates that improving employee health and well-being could unlock up to $11.7 trillion in global value annually, largely through increased productivity and reduced presenteeism — people being “at work” but not operating at full capacity. Movement is one of the simplest ways to shift that equation.

Movement is not a wellness habit — it’s a performance system

At BetterMe, we stopped thinking about movement as something employees “fit in” when they can. Instead, we built it into the structure of the day — because if it isn’t designed into the environment, it usually doesn’t happen. In practice, that means treating movement as part of performance, not recovery. In the morning, I start with intentional movement — often yoga, Pilates, or tennis — not as a fitness goal, but as a way to activate focus before work begins.

During the day, I don’t wait for energy dips to force a break. I schedule short resets: walking between calls, stretching or stepping away from the screen for a few minutes. In the evening, I focus on lowering cognitive load so the next day starts sharper, using meditation, breathing work or other quiet routines that help transition out of “performance mode.” The point isn’t the specific activity. It’s rhythm — building recovery into the system before burnout happens.

Why culture follows behavior, not policy

Most companies try to encourage wellbeing through policies. But culture doesn’t change because of policies — it changes because of permission. When employees see leaders stepping away from their desks, walking between meetings or taking short movement breaks, it resets what feels acceptable. Movement stops being something you “ask permission” for and becomes part of how work gets done. That shift is small, but it compounds quickly.

How companies can design movement into the workday

You don’t need a full workplace overhaul to make this work, but you do need intentional design. Start with the environment. Place commonly used items slightly farther away so people naturally move more during the day. Create an open space for standing or stretching between calls. Consider adjustable desks — not as a perk, but as standard infrastructure.

Then rethink meetings. Not every conversation needs to happen sitting down. Walk-and-talks are often more focused than traditional 1:1s, and standing meetings naturally reduce time waste. Even turning cameras off in certain calls allows people to move without feeling observed.

Next, normalize micro-breaks. Short movement resets between long focus blocks matter more than occasional workouts. A five-minute walk after every hour of deep work can completely change energy levels across the day. Finally, make it social. Step challenges, shared movement goals or informal accountability channels make consistency more likely. People don’t sustain behavior change in isolation — they sustain it in groups.

The business case is simple

This isn’t about wellness culture — it’s about output. When people move more, they think more clearly. When they think more clearly, they make better decisions faster. And when that compounds across a team, performance improves without adding hours to the workday.

The real question isn’t whether movement helps — it’s how much productivity companies are losing by ignoring it.

The bottom line

The most effective teams aren’t just aligned on strategy or execution—they’re designed for sustained cognitive performance. Movement is one of the simplest, most overlooked ways to get there. Strong companies don’t just optimize workflows. They optimize the people doing the work. And sometimes, that starts with something as simple as getting up from the chair.