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Key Takeaways Most communication breakdowns aren’t personality problems — they’re systems problems, and a team with no shared rules for what belongs in chat, email or a meeting will stay confused no matter how well-intentioned everyone is.

Real communication change comes from leaders modeling it first: if you want clarity, be clear; if you want feedback, receive it without flinching — because teams don’t get better because a leader announces a new value, they get better because the leader builds and protects a system.

I spent years as a teacher before leading organizations, and one lesson has followed me into every leadership role: most communication problems are really clarity problems.

I watched students misunderstand one instruction and complete the wrong assignment. Years later, I watched adults do the same thing in boardrooms, except the consequences were missed deadlines, frustrated teams and expensive mistakes. Communication is rarely a personality issue. It is usually a systems issue.

People naturally communicate differently. Some are direct. Some think out loud. Others need time to process or prefer written follow-up. The problem is not the differences. It is that most teams have no shared system for how information moves, decisions are made or feedback is given.

The breakdown usually shows up in familiar ways. Leaders assume everyone heard the same message when they did not. Teams leave meetings unsure whether they just brainstormed or made a decision. Feedback arrives months too late, and meetings create more confusion than clarity.

A 90-day communication reset gives leaders enough time to diagnose these problems, build better habits and make clear communication part of how the team operates every day.

Days 1 to 30: Listen, map and simplify

The first month is not about launching a dozen new tools. It is about finding the leaks in the pipes. Conduct brief one-on-one listening conversations with each team member. Ask three questions. Where does communication break down most often? What information do you usually receive too late? What do you wish this team would say more directly?

Then map the team’s communication flow. What belongs in email? What belongs in chat? What requires a meeting? What needs to be documented? Many teams are exhausted because every message feels equally urgent. Set simple rules. For example: chat is for quick coordination, email is for non-urgent updates, project boards are for task ownership and meetings are for decisions, problem-solving and connection.

During this first month, introduce a weekly “watermelon and lemon” check-in. Watermelon means what is sweet or working. Lemon means what is sour, stuck or needs attention. This keeps feedback from becoming a dramatic event. It becomes part of the rhythm. Leaders learn what is happening while it is still small enough to solve.

Days 31 to 60: Upgrade the meeting structure

The second month is where the team begins practicing better communication in public. Most meetings fail because they have no job description. Every recurring meeting should have a clear purpose: decide, align, solve, learn or connect. If the purpose is unclear, cancel it or redesign it.

Use a simple meeting structure: purpose, context, discussion, decision, owner, deadline. Start by saying, “The purpose of this meeting is to decide X,” or “The purpose is to surface risks before we move forward.” End by asking, “What did we decide, who owns each next step and when will we review progress?” That final question may feel painfully basic. Good. Basic is where clarity keeps its office snacks.

Leaders should also upgrade participation. Instead of asking, “Any thoughts?” try “What is one risk we may be missing?” “Who sees this differently?” or “What would make this plan clearer?” These prompts invite useful friction. They make it safer for quieter team members to enter the conversation.

During this phase, create a decision log. It does not need to be fancy. A shared document with the decision, date, owner, rationale and next review point is enough. The goal is to prevent the team from relitigating the same issues because nobody remembers what was agreed upon.

Days 61 to 90: Build feedback loops that stick

The final month turns the new communication habits into leadership systems. Feedback should not depend on whether someone is brave enough to bring it up. Build loops that make feedback expected, timely and useful.

Start with a weekly alignment routine. Each employee answers four questions by the end of Monday: What are my top three priorities? What decisions do I need? What could block progress? Who needs an update from me? Managers review these responses and remove friction before it hardens into frustration.

Add a Friday reflection. Ask: What moved forward? What got stuck? What did we learn? What needs to change next week? This is not a status report for status report’s sake. It is a leadership dashboard with a pulse.

Finally, implement a monthly communication retrospective. The team discusses what is improving, what is still unclear and which communication habit needs attention next. Keep it practical. No blame theater. No corporate fog machine. Just honest reflection and small improvements.

The leader’s job through all 90 days

The leader’s role through all 90 days is to model the behavior first. If you want clarity, be clear. If you want feedback, receive it without flinching. If you want accountability, follow through on your own commitments. Teams do not communicate better because a leader announces a new value. They communicate better because the leader builds a system, practices it consistently and protects it from slipping back into old habits.

Ninety days will not make communication perfect. Perfect is not the goal. The goal is a team that knows how to name reality, clarify expectations, give feedback early and leave meetings knowing what happens next.